Add spark to your home amid a gloomy monsoon

The much-awaited monsoon season has arrived. Frequent showers in the last few weeks were enough to give us a glimpse of how gloomy the times are going to be. With all due respect to other seasons, nothing compares with the heavy splashes of rain, tough winds and droplets on windows – all of these make for pleasant days and nights. Yes, they are cold and dewy and sometimes the weather does get foggy, however, the beauty that monsoons behold is unlike any other season.

Since most of us will be confined to our homes because of the rains, not neglecting the fact that the pandemic has compelled us to, here are a few home decor tips that can help you add a bit of cheer without burning a deep hole in your pocket.

Drive out the glooms with a pop of colour

When monsoons hit they can get quite gloomy and sometimes affect your mood. As a result, pops of colour are a great way to wave your blues goodbye. Start with the living room, where you tend to spend a lot of time with family or friends, pep the place up with colourful pillows, woollen bean bags and a nice warm abstract floor mat. After all, colours impact how we feel too.

Take the monsoons to your bedroom

If your love for monsoons makes you bring an essence of greenery right into your bedroom, then this monsoon decor idea is perfect for you. Let the theme of the monsoons seep through with leaf printed sheets, a quilt with a forest green armchair and woven footrest, and a block of wood as your side-table. Now your room is sure to spell out monsoon in every way. The indoor brings in lots of freshness to add to the greenery.

Dry your damps in style

The monsoons bring in a lot of drenched umbrellas and raincoats along with muddy shoes and dirty water that can make your home all damp and icky. So to counter that, we thought it would be great to invest in an umbrella-stand and a coat-hanger. Let the damps dry in a corner and save yourself a mopping cycle, suggests Swati Santani, VP, Design R&D, Design Cafe.

Candlelight and scents of delight

The monsoon season, as much as you love it, does leave the smell of damp fungi behind. “Choose aesthetically-pleasing candles that come in various fragrances. Fresh flowers and incense sticks are also good alternatives to add a touch of warmth”, Santani added.

A whiff of freshness indoors

Monsoon season is the best time to grow your own set of greens, be it indoors or outdoors. Monsoon plants for your home can elevate the level of oxygen within your home. Some like to place plants in their bedroom and like to enjoy a sniff of freshness every now then. Plant them in ceramic pots and glass vases to give a timeless look to your interiors.

