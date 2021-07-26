Add a pop of colour to your bedroom to get rid of monsoon gloom

The monsoon season is synonymous with shades of grey and blue. While it is a known fact that colours have psychological effects on human behaviour, dark and monotone colours are considered to be quintessentially sad colours, which negatively influence your mood.

The pandemic has already affected many of us psychologically, and in the rainy weather, rolling out of a comfy bed may not seem like the most appealing idea. As such, adding vibrant hues to drive away the gloomy mood is important.

Rajiv Merchant, president Retail, Boutique Living and Layers, Indocount Industries Ltd, suggests that investing in bedsheets, curtains and even table cloths can project personality quirks, influence decisions and evoke specific moods. Since making the home a happy place is the ultimate idea, here are some ways in which you can change bedding colours, combinations and patterns; read on.

Yellows and oranges

Bright and vibrant colours like yellow and orange are said to have a positive impact on your mind. For instance, a dash of orange in your room can instantly make you cheerful. Yellows add a lot of optimism and positive energy to the space. Vivid colour combinations of the two can make the bed sheet set an absolute must-have.

Blues and whites

We’re often confused as to what colours would work for the kids’ bedroom. Many experts suggest using the colour of the sky, blue. This colour is said to make them feel expressive, while also balancing hyperactivity. Choosing blue for your bed sheet can be effective to help ward off insomnia, as it promotes deep sleep. While white is the colour of peace, white bed sheets can help relax your mind and pull you out of a negative headspace, while also making your bed appear larger. White also gives a clean feeling to the room.

Lime and greens

The need to connect with nature is even higher these days, owing to the WFH routine. While indoor plants can add the necessary fresh element of purified air, the use of lime and green can add to the harmony, freshness and renewed energy. Though not a favourite of many, green definitely calls for a celebrated tone to add to your life. Choose greens to bring about a sense of belonging and inclusion.

Patterns and accessories

Have you ever tried using a solid coloured bed sheet with bright printed pillow covers, or used striped pastel toned sheets with bright solid coloured pillows? If not, it is time. If solid coloured bed sheets are not for you, break the monotony of any space using patterns. Choosing patterned sheets will change the mood of your space entirely while adding bursts of different bright colours to your room. You can also accessorise by throwing in a few pillows of various sizes.

