Actress Kubbra Sait shares poignant note on mental health: ‘It’s ok to not be ok’

Actor Kubbra Sait, famous for her character Kukoo from the popular Netflix show Sacred Games, shares numerous parts of her life on social media, including fun fashion posts and nail art. She recently penned a poignant note on the importance of mental health and transparency.

The actor urged people who are struggling to visit a therapist to help sort out their problems. In the post, she shared an image of her therapist’s lounge. An understated blue sofa, flanked by green pillows was the focus of the room. “That’s what my therapist’s lounge looks like. Sharing this image, so that it reminds you (again) it is ok to not be ok. When shit hits you hard, or you’re finding it ambitious to keep the sails up. Things are too slow or too fast. People are too close or too far. Smiles aren’t effortless. I urge you to see your therapist. (sic)”

Mental health and the conversations surrounding it have now become much more transparent in nature. Kubbra’s post reinforces that even celebrities endure trauma and you are not alone.

She mentioned an important aspect of finding the “right” therapist for yourself, saying, “It does take a lot of hits and misses to find the right one, but it’s not an impossible task. We all need someone to talk to, someone who will in turn listen without judgment and interruptions.”

In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it’s easy to ignore how we feel. Constantly surrounded by stress, it’s important to recognise that rest is important and we must keep ‘refuelling’ our tanks to go on. “We can only refill and refuel our tanks to keep out sanity and our souls burden free. Try it!” the actor suggested.

Netizens reacted positively to her post and left a bunch of messages of appreciation. One user said, “Mental illness is the most ignored, stigmatised segment of our lives. We wear so many faces..thank you for calling it out!”

Another user wrote, “Being a therapist, I appreciate you and have a proud feeling. Thank you for spreading awareness about mental health❤️”

