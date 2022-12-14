Actor Pranitha Subhash shares three winter skincare tips; check them out

Winter skincare is slightly different from your regular skincare, because the skin turns drier owing to a drop in humidity levels, leading to itching, stretching, flakiness and wrinkles. While there are many products — mostly creams — that you can apply on your face, you can also consider nutrition to boost skin health and enhance its glow and radiance.

Actor Pranitha Subhash says slight changes in diet may be “extremely effective” for the skin, and that there are many ways to “combat the causes of dry skin and keep yourself moist and supple all season long”. Ahead, she shared some easy changes to make in your everyday routine to keep the skin protected and nourished in the cold; read on.

1. Almonds for healthy skin

The actor said she starts her day by consuming a handful of almonds. “I’ve read almonds help maintain skin health as they contain healthy fats, rich antioxidants, and vitamin E that are essential for the skin. I believe a balanced diet is key to having healthy skin. I always include nuts like almonds in my meals,” she said.

Pranitha added that she often tops her smoothie with almond slivers, or consumes salad with roughly-chopped almonds. “It makes me feel satiated. Due to my professional commitments, it is difficult to carry healthy meals; I always take a box of almonds with me as they can be eaten anytime,” she said.

The actor breaks the monotony by eating “slightly-roasted and flavoured” almonds as well.

2. Modify your skincare routine

Pranitha does not use products that contain alcohol and fragrances, so that her skin can retain its natural oils. “I prefer creams and oils with almond extract for my night-time skincare regimen, and if a toner makes my skin feel dry, I add a moisturiser to keep the skin moist. I also moisturise the rest of my body throughout the day. In addition to following a regular skincare regimen, I also try to make some minor changes to my diet during winters,” she explained, adding that it involves drinking beetroot juice, since it “adds glow to my skin”.

“A powerful antioxidant, it helps in keeping my skin moisturised for the rest of the day.”

3. Apply sunscreen

UV exposure can be harmful, for UV rays have been linked to skin cancer, sunburn, and premature skin aging. What does Pranitha do? “Before I go outside, I always apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher with water resistance and moisturising ingredients to all exposed areas of my body.”

“I also stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids to avoid dryness and itchiness. Winter skin is more fragile, and with a little extra TLC one can have soft, smooth radiant skin all winter long,” the actor shared.

