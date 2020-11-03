Nia Sharma shows how to style interesting necklines

Do you like square necklines? (Photo: Nia Sharma, Saachi Vijaywargia/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

It would be safe to say that Nia Sharma has an eclectic sense of style. Whether it is her makeup or outfits, she knows how to make a statement every single time. But there is always one unique element in her looks that stands out, isn’t it? And that is also the reason we are here today — to show you how Nia takes her looks many notches higher by experimenting with interesting cuts, silhouettes and necklines.

Below, we have two looks where Nia can be seen wearing outfits with a combination of square and sweetheart necklines, a new fall trend people can’t seem to get enough of. It is chic, simple and helps make an impression.

Scroll down to know what exactly are we talking about.

Nia looks pretty in a beige dress with a square neckline and balloon sleeves styled with knee-high suede boots in the same shade. Monochrome done right, we say! However, what caught our eyes was the way the Naagin actor styled it. Such necklines are a great way to highlight your upper body and face, and we love how Nia opted for heavy eye makeup which included smokey wing and glitter particles. You can also opt for a thick neon cat eyeliner to amp things up or something as basic as a matt red lipstick.

She was once again spotted in a similar necklined pastel dress with half shank buttons on the sleeves. This time she kept it simple. But if you are someone who likes accessories, then add a multi-layered necklace or chunky piece of jewellery to elevate your look.

Which look do you prefer?

