Actor Nausheen Ali Sardar says Sima Taparia refused to find her a match because of her religion

Popular television actor and model Nausheen Ali Sardar has revealed that Indian Matchmaking fame Sima Taparia refused to enroll her with her agency because of her religion.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the 38-year-old actor, who has been looking for a suitable companion for marriage, said she got in touch with Taparia for the same. But the matchmaker said their agency did not cater to Muslims or Catholics, Nausheen said. “My family was insisting on getting me enrolled on a matrimonial site since the lockdown was going on, and I wasn’t even going on dates or anything as such. So they thought of approaching Sima Aunty, the famous marriage maker from the show Indian Matchmaking. We were in for a shock when she blatantly told us on our face that she did not cater to Muslims or Catholics.”

Talking about how the incident shocked her, the Kkusum actor told the outlet, “I mean it’s 2021! Yes, I am a Muslim, so what? I have an equal right too in society…I had gotten so annoyed at this that I put this entire bitter experience on her social media page where I had asked her to broaden her mindset. But my family feared for me and they got me to pull the post down. They feared that somebody would harm me because of my venting out.”

Also Read | The idea of arranged marriages has evolved: Sima Taparia

Nausheen further expressed how she faced discrimination on the basis of her religion from other people too. “I was refused houses by a lot of people staying in various localities before I finally managed to lock in my current house. They straight away told me that they do not give houses or flats in their building to Muslims. I was shocked! It’s so important to respect every religion and if any society is going to be so rigid in their thoughts, it will be extremely difficult to survive there.”

“If you are a Muslim, or an actress or single or you have pets, then it becomes tough for you to find a normal and basic house. It’s like if you are a Muslim, they have a problem because of the religion. If you are an actress, then they feel that she definitely must be characterless, or will only party, be into drugs, or will commit suicide someday. I have seen people talk about actresses like this,” she added.