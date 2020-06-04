scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 04, 2020
COVID19

Actor Cara Delevingne says she identifies as pansexual

The actor-model was most recently in a relationship with Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson. They broke up after nearly two years of dating.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: June 4, 2020 4:40:29 pm
Cara Delevingne, Cara Delevingne photos, Cara Delevingne sexuality, pansexual, indian express lifestyle In an interview with Variety, the 27-year-old actor said that she gets attracted to all gender identities (Photo: Reuters/Carlo Allegri)

Actor-model Cara Delevingne says she now identifies as a pansexual person.

In 2015, Delevingne revealed that the she was bisexual, but three years later said that she was gender fluid.

In an interview with Variety, the 27-year-old actor said that she gets attracted to all gender identities. “The thing is with me, I change a lot. I feel different all the time. Some days, I feel more womanly. Some days, I feel more like a man.

“I always will remain, I think, pansexual. However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person,” the Suicide Squad star said.

By definition, pansexuality means that an individual’s attraction is not limited to people of a particular gender identity or sexual orientation.

The actor-model was most recently in a relationship with Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson. They broke up after nearly two years of dating.

“I’ve always felt bad for anyone I’ve ever been in a relationship with. It’s very hard to maintain the normality in it. I think it’s why I tend to keep my private life a lot more private now, because that public thing can actually ruin a lot of things,” Delevingne added.

The actor, however, said that she would be proud to be open regarding her sexuality these days.

“Pride to me is a sense of something that I never really had as a kid. A sense of pride is like a sense of belonging, a family outside your family, a place where you don’t have to apologise or feel ashamed. I guess I never felt like I belonged anywhere as a kid. Or I always felt like I didn’t belong in my own body. I felt so lost,” Delevingne said.

“Once I could talk about my sexuality freely, I wasn’t hiding anything anymore. And the person I hid it from the most was myself,” she added

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

sonam kapoor, sonam kapoor sari looks, sonam kapoor sari looks, sonam kapoor anamika khanna, sonam kapoor, indian express, indian express news
Sonam Kapoor takes her sari looks very seriously; see pics

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 04: Latest News

Advertisement