Actor Cara Delevingne says she identifies as pansexual

Actor-model Cara Delevingne says she now identifies as a pansexual person.

In 2015, Delevingne revealed that the she was bisexual, but three years later said that she was gender fluid.

In an interview with Variety, the 27-year-old actor said that she gets attracted to all gender identities. “The thing is with me, I change a lot. I feel different all the time. Some days, I feel more womanly. Some days, I feel more like a man.

“I always will remain, I think, pansexual. However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person,” the Suicide Squad star said.

By definition, pansexuality means that an individual’s attraction is not limited to people of a particular gender identity or sexual orientation.

The actor-model was most recently in a relationship with Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson. They broke up after nearly two years of dating.

“I’ve always felt bad for anyone I’ve ever been in a relationship with. It’s very hard to maintain the normality in it. I think it’s why I tend to keep my private life a lot more private now, because that public thing can actually ruin a lot of things,” Delevingne added.

The actor, however, said that she would be proud to be open regarding her sexuality these days.

“Pride to me is a sense of something that I never really had as a kid. A sense of pride is like a sense of belonging, a family outside your family, a place where you don’t have to apologise or feel ashamed. I guess I never felt like I belonged anywhere as a kid. Or I always felt like I didn’t belong in my own body. I felt so lost,” Delevingne said.

“Once I could talk about my sexuality freely, I wasn’t hiding anything anymore. And the person I hid it from the most was myself,” she added

