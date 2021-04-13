Acne and rosacea: A dermatologist explains the difference

Swelling of the face, red and irritated eyes are some well-known symptoms of rosacea. (Photo: Pixabay)

Acne and rosacea are among the common skincare issues that affect those who have a compromised skin barrier. However, people suffering from them often confuse the two and are unable to tell if it is acne or rosacea.

Dr Jushya Sarin, a dermatologist, recently took to Instagram and said that the “Rosacea is often misdiagnosed as acne and vice versa. The problem? The treatment goals are different for both. The treatment for acne is potentially irritating for patients of rosacea. Not only that, failure of resolution of symptoms could be stressful and frustrating for the patient of rosacea.”

She further shared ways to differentiate one from the other:

Rosacea “often begins with the tendency to blush or flush more easily than other people.” Common symptoms include redness, swelling of the face, red and irritated eyes along with highly visible blood vessels on the face.

While, acne has different variants such as blackheads, whiteheads, pimples, or deep and painful cysts and nodules. She added that acne has “redness around the acne breakouts only.”

However, those with rosacea also get pimples — but without the blackheads. The easiest way to differentiate between the two is to notice your skin’s oiliness. When one has acne, “oily skin is especially noticeable on forehead, nose, and chin unless treatment dries your skin.”

While, in rosacea, redness is in the center of your face — on your foreheads, cheeks, and nose. “The redness can come and go or be permanent,” added Dr Sarin.

Not only that, when the acne finally clears up, it can leave scars or blemishes. But with rosacea, if you go to apply any makeup or skincare product it will burn, itch and sting.

