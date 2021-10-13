Have acne-prone skin? Here are some makeup tips you must keep in mind

Acne is a common skin issue faced by both men and women. From stress to bad lifestyle habits — a lot of reasons can lead to acne, that can be pesky and hard to deal with. Thus, you need to be careful about what you are applying on your skin if you have acne-prone skin.

People with acne may find certain makeup products aggravating their breakouts. So, should you completely do away with makeup? Perhaps, not! Dermatologist Dr Madhuri Agarwal shared few tips for acne-prone skin that could solve all your makeup woes.

“Some makeup and skincare products cause acne, some don’t. Regardless of this, you can set yourself out on healthy skincare and makeup journey by educating yourself with some handy tips that will help you be gentle on your skin if it’s acne-prone,” she said. Take a look.

Follow these tips while wearing makeup on acne-prone skin, as shared by the dermatologist.

*Makeup products labelled as non-comedogenic and oil-free are products that are best for acne-prone skin.

*Avoid heavy liquid makeup. You might be tempted to use it but let your skin breathe too.

*Makeup products that make your skin breakout are products that you must stop using right away.

*Skin prep time is mandatory and non-negotiable. Always, always cleanse your face and apply your moisturiser, sunscreen before you apply makeup.

*Never apply makeup using your fingers. Make the best use of brushes and makeup applicators, and make sure you clean them regularly to avoid oil retention which might affect your skin further.

*Sharing is caring but in the makeup world, not sharing is skin-caring! Never ever share your makeup with someone else or use theirs. It causes contamination which may trigger acne, allergies, redness, etc.

*They say never go to bed upset. I say, never go to bed with your makeup on! Use oil-free makeup removal products and allow your skin to refresh and rejuvenate through the night.

“In case of any queries, confusions, or doubts, reach out to your dermatologist. It is always better to be safe than to be sorry,” she advised.

