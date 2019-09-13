Is your skin acne-prone? You may want to try these DIY curry leaves face masks

Curry leaves lend a distinct flavour to our food. But did you know they are also extremely good to treat acne? Rich in anti-microbial properties along with essential vitamins like A and C, the best thing about curry leaves is their availability — one can easily grow them at home and enjoy their varied benefits!

Advertising

“Acne is caused when our hair follicles become clogged because of excessive oil and dirt. While there is no simple reason behind acne breakouts, bacteria can play a role in triggering its growth. Sometimes acne breakouts can be serious and require attention of a good dermatologist or undergoing a medical procedures. But regular acne can be easily treated at home,” says Dr Nirupama Parwanda, dermatologist, Zolie Skin Clinic.

To help you manage acne, she suggests a few effective DIY curry leaves that you can try.

Turmeric and curry mask

Ingredients:

1/8 tbsp – Turmeric powder

5-6 – Curry leaves

Advertising

Blend the two ingredients along with half a spoon of water until it turns into a fine paste and then apply on the skin for about 10 minutes. Rinse off with water.

* Turmeric, which is known for its anti-bacterial properties, when mixed with curry leaves will help clean the facial pores and remove oil and dirt.

Curry leaves, fennel and rose mask

Ingredients:

1 tbsp – Fennel seeds

8-9 – Curry leaves

1 tbsp – Rosewater

Mix all the ingredients and blend them until they become a thick paste. Apply the paste evenly on your face and leave it for 15-20 minutes before washing it off with cold water.

*Rosewater helps in maintaining the Ph level of your skin, while fennel seeds are a great anti-oxidant. When these two ingredients are mixed with curry leaves they form a very powerful skin pack which helps clear the dirt from our skin.

Curry and lime mask

Ingredients:

5-6 – Curry leaves

1/2 tbsp – Lemon juice

Mix both the ingredients and blend until it forms a paste. Apply it on the face once a week for best results.

*Lemon is popular for its bleaching and anti-oxidant properties. When mixed with curry leaves it can help in making your skin glow and get rid of those unwanted pimple marks on our skin.