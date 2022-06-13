scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 13, 2022
Must Read

Bid adieu to acne, dark spots with this 4-ingredient face pack

"Patch test recommended," beauty influencer Aashna Kapoor wrote on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 13, 2022 1:20:10 pm
dark spotsIf one doesn't have chronic acne issues, one can try some simple remedies which make use of natural ingredients (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Skin troubles like acne and dark spots have become increasingly common. From hormones and diet to stress and lack of appropriate skincare — the reasons for acne can be many.  Dark spots occur due to the overproduction or collection of melanin, a skin pigment that makes the skin appear darker. Additionally, free radical damage can also lead to dark spots.

ALSO READ |Say goodbye to stubborn brown spots on your face with these simple tips

But, if the issue is not chronic in nature, one can always try some simple remedies which make use of natural ingredients. Beauty influencer Aashna Kapoor shared one such remedy in an Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aashna (@getglamwithaashna)

“Say good bye to acne and dark spots,” said Kapoor.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Ingredients

½ – Tomato (considered to a natural cleanser, tomatoes help get rid of the toxins and make the skin glow)
1 tbsp – Gram flour (is helpful in fighting off oily skin problems, toxins, tan, acne problems, and dark spots. It is known to improve the texture of the skin and make it tighter.)
1 tsp – Aloe Vera gel
½ tsp – Green tea

Method

*Add them all in a mixer and form a paste. Apply this two times a week for best results.

“Patch test recommended,” she advised.

Best of Express Premium
Over 400 SC verdicts translated, until Covid-19 stalled AI projectPremium
Over 400 SC verdicts translated, until Covid-19 stalled AI project
RS polls Maharashtra: Behind BJP win, a former Shiv Sena loyalist, key Co...Premium
RS polls Maharashtra: Behind BJP win, a former Shiv Sena loyalist, key Co...
Explained: Why babies must only be breastfed for 6 monthsPremium
Explained: Why babies must only be breastfed for 6 months
Explained: BrahMos, 21 and developingPremium
Explained: BrahMos, 21 and developing
More Premium Stories >>

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

migratory birds, migratory birds in Karnataka, flamingos, pictures of flamingos, flamingos in Karnataka, migratory birds flamingos, flamingos photographs, indian express news
Karnataka’s Almatti Dam welcomes flamingos; see pictures of the stunning bird species
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 13: Latest News
Advertisement