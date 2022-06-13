Bid adieu to acne, dark spots with this 4-ingredient face pack

Skin troubles like acne and dark spots have become increasingly common. From hormones and diet to stress and lack of appropriate skincare — the reasons for acne can be many. Dark spots occur due to the overproduction or collection of melanin, a skin pigment that makes the skin appear darker. Additionally, free radical damage can also lead to dark spots.

But, if the issue is not chronic in nature, one can always try some simple remedies which make use of natural ingredients. Beauty influencer Aashna Kapoor shared one such remedy in an Instagram post.

“Say good bye to acne and dark spots,” said Kapoor.

Ingredients

½ – Tomato (considered to a natural cleanser, tomatoes help get rid of the toxins and make the skin glow)

1 tbsp – Gram flour (is helpful in fighting off oily skin problems, toxins, tan, acne problems, and dark spots. It is known to improve the texture of the skin and make it tighter.)

1 tsp – Aloe Vera gel

½ tsp – Green tea

Method

*Add them all in a mixer and form a paste. Apply this two times a week for best results.

“Patch test recommended,” she advised.

