Get rid of acne with these easy diet tips

Acne is common skin condition which causes bumps to form on the surface of the skin. These bumps are mostly whiteheads, blackheads, and pimples and can form anywhere on the skin, especially on the face, neck, back and shoulder area. Acne usually occurs when the pores of the skin get clogged with oil and dead skin. This condition is common among older children and teens who are going through puberty. However, following a healthy diet plan can help prevent acne and gradually get rid of it.

Advertising

“In most cases, acne gradually goes away without any treatment. But there are times when it starts spreading. Even severe cases of acne are rarely ever harmful, but it can cause emotional distress and can lead to scarring on the skin. However, choosing the treatment for acne totally depends on its severeness, and one can either opt for them to go away on their own or take over-the-counter treatment or prescription acne medications.” says Dt. Shikha Mahajan, holistic nutritionist and founder of Diet Podium.

ALSO READ | Common mistakes that can make your skin acne-prone

As we all know, the food we consume affects how our body functions. Which is why it should be noted that whatever is good for the body also contributes in treating acne. Foods which are rich in nutrients like carbohydrates, zinc, vitamins A & E, omega-3 fatty acids or antioxidants are ideal for a healthy and acne-free skin. Also, a low-sugar, well balanced diet is ideal for reducing inflammation along with regulating the hormone levels.

Advertising

Foods which tends to raise the blood sugar level tend to cause acne, as when the blood sugar levels rise in our body quickly, it causes the body to release a hormone which is known as insulin. Having excess amount of insulin can cause our oil glands to produce more oil than normal which is a root cause of acne.

To help to have flawless skin, she shares a few tips and lifestyle changes that you must adopt:

● Drinking water is extremely beneficial for the overall health, including skin health.

● Keeping sugar out of your daily diet is just an extra mile to achieve that healthy glowing skin.

● Processed foods tend to contain more sugar, salts, and fats. Avoiding them and opting for fresh and healthy meals is always a better option.

ALSO READ | Skincare essentials: Easy tips to fight acne this moonsoon

● Ditch dairy! Consumption of dairy has always been linked to increased acne. Though it is important for our body to consume calcium and proteins but choosing a alternatives like Greek yogurt is the way to go.

● Opting for green and leafy vegetables is the right way to avoid acne. It has been proven that beets, broccoli, cauliflower, celery, cucumber, kale, lettuce, onions, peas, peppers and spinach are some recommended food options.

● Following a Mediterranean diet and consuming green tea has proven to be good for the skin.

“However, it is not necessary to avoid all the foods that have been linked to acne. Be smart and consume them in a balanced way along with other nutrient-dense foods. Meanwhile, keep an eye on the food log to look for patterns between the foods which you are consuming and the health of your skin. Everybody is different, so taking advice from an expert will surely help you to choose what works best for you,” says Mahajan.