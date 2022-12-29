Consume (and stay away from) these foods to keep acne and breakouts at bay

“You are what you eat” is a popular adage that stands true even today. As such, it goes without saying that leading a sedentary lifestyle and consuming junk food not just adds a few extra kilos to your body weight but also affects skin health. Echoing the same, Dr Geetika Mittal, a dermatologist, took to Instagram and wrote: “What you eat throughout the day has a huge impact on the overall health and clarity of your skin. So, if you are not conscious of your food choice and are consuming anything your heart desires, it can lead to acne breakouts and have adverse effects on your skin.”

Acne, one of the most common skin problems mainly attributed to hormonal imbalance, and using the wrong skincare products, can also occur in the absence of a healthy diet.

Agreeing, Dr Jaishree Sharad, cosmetic dermatologist, founder of Skinfinitii Aesthetic Skin and Laser Clinic in Mumbai said that foods with a high glycemic index, such as sugar, jaggery, refined flour (maida), potatoes are rapidly absorbed by the body, leading to higher serum glucose levels and corresponding elevated levels of insulin and IGF1 hormone. “Insulin and IGF-1 have been shown to augment sebum production, stimulate adrenal androgen synthesis, and increase male hormone androgen bioavailability, all of which play a role in the pathogenesis of acne. If you have acne, you should avoid food with a high glycemic index,” she told indianexpress.com.

To help you make the right choices, Dr Mittal Gupta listed some healthy foods that will help keep breakouts of acne at bay!

“I am highly particular when it comes to my diet. Here’s what I eat in a day to keep breakouts at bay,” she added.

Watermelon: Since the fruit is “high in Vitamin C and nitric acid”, it helps in slowing down the growth of acne-causing bacteria.

Green tea: By now, we all know that antioxidants are extremely beneficial for healthy and glowing skin. “Green tea contains polyphenols, making it an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory drink,” she shared, adding that “it can also be used as a great toner to treat acne.”

Nuts: Nuts like almonds and peanuts contain antioxidants like vitamin E and selenium, which the expert said, “protects the cells from damage and infections.”

Tomatoes: Being rich in vitamins A, C, and K, along with their acidic property, tomatoes can work well in preventing acne breakouts. “It reduces and clears up acne from your face,” she explained.

Carrots: Their vitamin A and beta-carotene content “helps in decreasing the skin’s oil production, reduces inflammation and controls blemishes.”

Berries: Being rich in vitamin C and nitric acid, watermelons can be good for our skin. “It helps slow down the growth of acne-causing bacteria,” she added.

Leafy greens: The umpteen benefits of green leafy vegetables are undeniable. Not only do they promote good physical help but also aid in having unblemished and healthy skin. The expert said, “Leafy greens like kale are rich in vitamin A, an antioxidant,” which “promote healthy skin cell turnover.”

According to Dr Jaishree, foods with low glycemic index and high-fibre content such as sprouts, beans, lentils, cauliflower, red leaf lettuce, bell peppers, broccoli, tomatoes, spinach, almonds, walnuts, olive oil, fruits like blueberries and strawberries, and fatty fish high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon are great food options for those suffering from acne.

