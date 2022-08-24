scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Dermatologist shares hidden reasons behind your acne: ‘They aren’t that obvious’

So, if your skin is breaking out but you don't know why here are some possible causes.

There are a few hidden reasons that you may be getting acne (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Acne is one of the most common skin concerns, faced by both men and women. While many attribute acne to hormonal imbalance, inadequate skincare, and wrong products, there may be several hidden factors behind them, too.

According to dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, “There are a few hidden reasons that you may be getting acne, and they aren’t that obvious.” So, if your skin is breaking out but you don’t know why here are some possible causes.

Hair styling products

Hair styling products can not only damage your hair, but also your skin. Dr Gupta explained, “You may not realise it, but most of your hair products contain oil, which clogs pores and get on your skin.” As such, stop using leave-in products if you are noticing acne around your hairline.

Heavy sunscreen residue

While you just can’t do without sunscreen, it can also be the reason behind your acne. “Some formulas are too heavy and can cause your pores to clog, leading to breakouts. Find a sunscreen that’s made for acne-prone skin,” she said.

facial hair removal When you wax or shave, the pore is left open and exposed and can lead to a pimple (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Medications and birth control

According to the expert, some medications and hormonal birth control can also cause acne for certain people. She suggested consulting your doctor in case this happens.

Facial hair removal

Another hidden reason behind your acne could be waxing or shaving your face. “When you wax or shave, the pore is left open, exposed, and can lead to a pimple,” the dermatologist said, explaining the reason.

Phone

Did you know that your phone could lead to acne breakouts? If you don’t disinfect your phone daily, it’s most likely covered in germs and bacteria, which rest on your skin. As such, it is suggested to “disinfect your phone at least once a day, at the end of the day”.

