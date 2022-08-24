Dermatologist shares hidden reasons behind your acne: ‘They aren’t that obvious’

Acne is one of the most common skin concerns, faced by both men and women. While many attribute acne to hormonal imbalance, inadequate skincare, and wrong products, there may be several hidden factors behind them, too.
According to dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, “There are a few hidden reasons that you may be getting acne, and they aren’t that obvious.” So, if your skin is breaking out but you don’t know why here are some possible causes.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Check it out
View this post on Instagram
Hair styling products
Hair styling products can not only damage your hair, but also your skin. Dr Gupta explained, “You may not realise it, but most of your hair products contain oil, which clogs pores and get on your skin.” As such, stop using leave-in products if you are noticing acne around your hairline.
Heavy sunscreen residue
While you just can’t do without sunscreen, it can also be the reason behind your acne. “Some formulas are too heavy and can cause your pores to clog, leading to breakouts. Find a sunscreen that’s made for acne-prone skin,” she said.
Medications and birth control
According to the expert, some medications and hormonal birth control can also cause acne for certain people. She suggested consulting your doctor in case this happens.
Facial hair removal
Another hidden reason behind your acne could be waxing or shaving your face. “When you wax or shave, the pore is left open, exposed, and can lead to a pimple,” the dermatologist said, explaining the reason.
Phone
Did you know that your phone could lead to acne breakouts? If you don’t disinfect your phone daily, it’s most likely covered in germs and bacteria, which rest on your skin. As such, it is suggested to “disinfect your phone at least once a day, at the end of the day”.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
Top News
The mystery spinner; a tie without super over
Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film
Latest News
No rest: Less than 24 hours after beating Liverpool, Manchester United stars back at training
Mumbai: Man who killed wife by pushing her in front of moving train arrested
CWC to meet Sunday to approve exact schedule for election of Congress president
UPPSC PCS Mains 2022 exam schedule released
Mumbai: Raj Kundra files discharge plea in adult films case
‘It is frustrating to miss some cricket, I have really been enjoying playing’: Jos Buttler hoping to be fir for T20 World Cup
Vikram Vedha teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s high octane face-off promises big scale mass film
Delhi: 20-year-old prisoner dies after fight with fellow inmate inside Tihar jail
Explained: What is the Govt’s new model for toll collection on highways?
Mumbai: Ahead of civic polls, AAP to highlight condition of poor roads
‘A helmet could have saved his life’: Brother of man who died after fall from Dahi Handi pyramid in Mumbai
NDTV shares climb 5%; hit upper circuit limit
Noida: GNIDA carries out anti-encroachment drive on land belonging to farmers
Move to stifle any semblance of independent media: Congress on Adani’s NDTV stake
Laal Singh Chaddha will struggle to hit Rs 60 crore lifetime, as earnings drop to lakhs