These five habits may be causing acne breakouts; here’s what to do

Acne breakouts can happen years after you cross your teenage. Contrary to popular belief, it isn’t limited to puberty. “Acne breakouts can also occur in adults and leave pesky spots on the skin. But, note that the messy and painful acne breakout doesn’t happen simply due to hormonal imbalance. There are many factors that can contribute to this skin condition,” said Karan Gupta, founder, Qraamen.

As per Gupta, there are five surprising habits that can cause acne breakouts.

Carelessly using haircare products

Yes, you have read that correctly. Some hair care products that come in contact with your skin can lead to breakouts that are popularly termed as ‘pomade acne’. These products can seep oil into the forehead and can, at times, trap acne-causing bacteria in the layers of the skin, thus aggravating acne. These clogged pores become inflamed and red while leading to pus and breakouts in the hairline and forehead area.

How to avoid?

You can apply the hair care products with your hands to keep them away from the hairline. It will help prevent the oil from seeping into the skin while keeping acne breakout at bay.

Switching skincare frequently

Be very careful when choosing your skincare essentials as using too many products can also lead to acne breakouts. Frequently switching products can also add to the problem, as there may be specific products that are not suitable for your skin type. It might lead to skin irritations, itchiness and redness, thus resulting in acne breakouts. Kindly note that even using too many anti-acne products, creams and solutions can lead to acne breakouts.

How to avoid?

It is best to use a decided set of skincare products and not change them too often. Try to use a gentle and organic range of skincare essentials. These are free from any preservatives or chemicals that may cause side-effects.

Not caring for dry skin

Contrary to popular belief, it is not just oily skin that is prone to pesky breakouts. Dry skin is also at an equal danger of acne breakouts. When the skin gets too dry, it might lead to microscopic cracks and fissures. Acne-causing bacteria can seep in and multiply in these cracks, thus causing acne. Irrespective of skin type, it is essential to have a proper skincare regime to dodge the problem of breakouts.

How to avoid?

No matter what your skin type is, it is best to keep it adequately hydrated and nourished to avoid dryness. Moisturised skin presents less scope of bacterial infection, thus reducing the chances of acne breakouts.

Removing facial hair

It might be surprising but the removal of facial hair can aggravate acne breakouts. Bumpy skin after hair removal might not precisely be acne, but an irritation of the hair follicle that causes a temporary rash. It happens to be a common problem that is dependant on your skin type. So, you might notice bumps, redness and breakouts once you remove facial hair, but that might not be the case with your friend. That is because it varies from person-to-person.

How to avoid?

This is a life-saving tip for men who remove their own facial hair! To avoid the breakout of the bumpy skin after trimming or shaving, you can apply a hot compress three to four times a day. Also, try to eliminate the hair in the direction of the growth to avoid ingrown hair.

Having too much of processed food

Having a lot of refined carbs and processed food is not suitable for the skin. It causes insulin levels to increase and even mess up the metabolism. This gives a perfect environment for an outburst of acne and pimples. A balanced diet focused on green vegetables, and nutrient-dense food is vital to maintain healthy skin. Having an excess of chips, chocolates, carbs, snacks, and junk food might be the reason behind your persistent acne.

How to avoid?

Follow a strict balanced diet with a lot of green vegetables and fruits and drink at least eight glasses of water per day. Keep processed food and refined carbs to a minimum to save your skin from constant breakouts. Having a lot of water-based fruits and veggies such as watermelon, cucumber etc. is also great for the skin.

