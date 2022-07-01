Skin expert shares face map to ‘decode what your breakouts are telling you’

“Breakouts are a bummer,” writes Dr Kiran Sethi, an aesthetic, skin and wellness doctor, on Instagram. And we couldn’t agree more with this statement as we know how it feels to get a pesky bump on otherwise flawless skin.

But have you ever tried to understand why you may be getting acne on the face, and what could be the possible triggers?

According to Dr Sethi, “There is more to breakouts than meets the eye, and where they appear on your face can be the key to stopping them for good.”

As such, the skin expert shared an easy face map to decode what your breakouts are telling you.

Acne of the forehead and nose could be due to:

Stress

Improper digestion

Irregular sleep

Poor diet

Hair conditions (dandruff or chemicals in hair care products)

Touching with unclean hands

Acne in the eyebrow area is usually due to

Ingrown hair

Diet

Water intake

Gallbladder issues

The following things can cause acne on the cheeks

Dirty pillowcase

Makeup brush

Cellphone

Acne of the hairline is due to

Pomades in hair care products

The on the ears are caused by

Stress

Bacteria build-up

Hormonal imbalance

Allergic reaction to cosmetics and hair care products

Jawline and chin acne are due to

Hormonal imbalance

Diet

Agreed Dr Rashmi Shetty, a dermatologist, who said that usually, the three major factors that trigger or worsen acne include: inflammatory foods like dairy and sugar; hygiene; over treatment and self treatment.

The dermatologist also said that certain red flags for acne prone-skin include not moisturising enough, skipping sunscreen, and using way too many actives at the same time.

