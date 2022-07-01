Skin expert shares face map to ‘decode what your breakouts are telling you’

July 1, 2022 3:00:04 pm
“Breakouts are a bummer,” writes Dr Kiran Sethi, an aesthetic, skin and wellness doctor, on Instagram. And we couldn’t agree more with this statement as we know how it feels to get a pesky bump on otherwise flawless skin.
But have you ever tried to understand why you may be getting acne on the face, and what could be the possible triggers?
According to Dr Sethi, “There is more to breakouts than meets the eye, and where they appear on your face can be the key to stopping them for good.”
As such, the skin expert shared an easy face map to decode what your breakouts are telling you.
Acne of the forehead and nose could be due to:
Stress
Improper digestion
Irregular sleep
Poor diet
Hair conditions (dandruff or chemicals in hair care products)
Touching with unclean hands
Acne in the eyebrow area is usually due to
Ingrown hair
Diet
Water intake
Gallbladder issues
The following things can cause acne on the cheeks
Dirty pillowcase
Makeup brush
Cellphone
Acne of the hairline is due to
Pomades in hair care products
The on the ears are caused by
Stress
Bacteria build-up
Hormonal imbalance
Allergic reaction to cosmetics and hair care products
Jawline and chin acne are due to
Hormonal imbalance
Diet
Agreed Dr Rashmi Shetty, a dermatologist, who said that usually, the three major factors that trigger or worsen acne include: inflammatory foods like dairy and sugar; hygiene; over treatment and self treatment.
The dermatologist also said that certain red flags for acne prone-skin include not moisturising enough, skipping sunscreen, and using way too many actives at the same time.
