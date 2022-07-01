scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 01, 2022
Must Read

Skin expert shares face map to ‘decode what your breakouts are telling you’

"There is more to breakouts than meets the eye and where they appear on your face can be the key to stopping them for good," said Dr Kiran Sethi in her Instagram post.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 1, 2022 3:00:04 pm
The painful bumps occur when the pores of skin become blocked with oil, dead skin, or bacteria. (Source: Pixabay)

“Breakouts are a bummer,” writes Dr Kiran Sethi, an aesthetic, skin and wellness doctor, on Instagram. And we couldn’t agree more with this statement as we know how it feels to get a pesky bump on otherwise flawless skin.

But have you ever tried to understand why you may be getting acne on the face, and what could be the possible triggers?

Also Read |Can cleansing beads in facewashes get stuck in skin pores? Dermatologist answers

According to Dr Sethi, “There is more to breakouts than meets the eye, and where they appear on your face can be the key to stopping them for good.”

As such, the skin expert shared an easy face map to decode what your breakouts are telling you.

​​🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Acne of the forehead and nose could be due to: 

Stress
Improper digestion
Irregular sleep
Poor diet
Hair conditions (dandruff or chemicals in hair care products)
Touching with unclean hands

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Kiran MD (@drkiransays)

 

Acne in the eyebrow area is usually due to

Ingrown hair
Diet
Water intake
Gallbladder issues

The following things can cause acne on the cheeks

Dirty pillowcase
Makeup brush
Cellphone

Also Read |The many skin and hair benefits of sleeping on a silk pillowcase

Acne of the hairline is due to 

Pomades in hair care products

The on the ears are caused by 

Stress
Bacteria build-up
Hormonal imbalance
Allergic reaction to cosmetics and hair care products

Jawline and chin acne are due to

Hormonal imbalance
Diet

Agreed Dr Rashmi Shetty, a dermatologist, who said that usually, the three major factors that trigger or worsen acne include: inflammatory foods like dairy and sugar; hygiene; over treatment and self treatment.

The dermatologist also said that certain red flags for acne prone-skin include not moisturising enough, skipping sunscreen, and using way too many actives at the same time.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, saversPremium
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, savers
Fadnavis stunned, but BJP clear about reasons, kept Eknath Shinde in loopPremium
Fadnavis stunned, but BJP clear about reasons, kept Eknath Shinde in loop
Don’t ignore the services sectorPremium
Don’t ignore the services sector
With Shinde in seat, BJP defangs Uddhav, next stop BMCPremium
With Shinde in seat, BJP defangs Uddhav, next stop BMC
More Premium Stories >>

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Queen Pangke Tabora, Queen Pangke Tabora swims with students, Shelah Candado, Jennica Secuya, Meryll Louise Reque, mermaid, mermaiding class in Philippines with Queen Pangke Tabora, images of Queen Pangke Tabora with her students while swimming in mermaid costumes.
Fin-tastic! Growing ‘mermaiding’ subculture makes a splash
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 01: Latest News
Advertisement