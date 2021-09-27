Ace the smokey-eye look with these simple steps

Admit it, you have wanted to try the smokey eye makeup for a while now, but haven’t had the idea of where to start. For most people, makeup seems like a daunting task. But experts say that one has to simply start somewhere to be able to fall in love with it, and try new styles and trends every day.

This festive season, as you get ready to impress, keep these things in mind to ace the smokey-eye look which, Monica B, a makeup artist, explains requires “carefully and attentively-crafted strokes”. Read on.

#1 Make use of a quality eyeshadow base

It is important you don’t compromise on the quality of the eyeshadow base or primer. In the absence of a primer, you may also use a light coloured concealer.

#2 Remember, less is more

The look is much better and finer when it is created using two to three colours.

#3 Blending is key

You must keep practising your blending skills from time to time.

#4 Fuller look is usually better

Create a much fuller look using good quality lashes. Alternatively, you may use a quality mascara in case lashes aren’t your thing.

#5 Loose powder helps avoid fallouts

When you’ve already done your face, don’t forget to pack your under eye with lots of loose powder which helps avoid any fallouts from the eyeshadow.

When it comes to smokey eye look, practice makes perfect. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) When it comes to smokey eye look, practice makes perfect. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Follow these steps:

* Make use of an eyeshadow primer for smoother application. It will ensure that your shadow stays longer. Otherwise, you may use a concealer, which is a shade or two lighter than your skin tone. Besides, you may create a transition shade by applying a light coloured shadow on your crease.

* Now, apply a gel-based black shadow or gel kajal on the lash line. You may move slowly upwards till the crease and must keep blending so that it doesn’t set or come off.

* Further, you may apply a dark tone shadow, preferably dark grey, and keep blending it halfway up to the lid. After that, you must apply kajal on both the upper and lower waterline.

* Now, take a dark shadow again and apply it on the lower lash line. You can smudge it outwards with a very fine and thin brush.

* Lastly, apply lashes or mascara to add dimension.

