‘Absolute soulmates’: Photographer who clicked Meghan-Harry’s pregnancy announcement pic

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child. The couple shared this news with the world on February 14. The announcement was accompanied by a beautiful black and white picture of the duo sitting under a tree with Meghan lying on Prince Harry’s lap, as they lovingly look into each other’s eyes.

The photographer behind the picture is Misan Harriman, a Nigerian-born British activist, who also shared the photo of the couple on Instagram. “Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!” he captioned the picture.

ALSO READ | Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting second child

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Markle 🔵 (@meghanmarkle_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman)

Harriman is also a contributing photographer at Vogue, and in an interview with the magazine, he shared that both Meghan and Harry are soulmates and were chatting when the picture was clicked.

“With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life and moving forward, they didn’t need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates,” he was quoted as saying before adding, “When you see people who have the connection that they have, it’s like reading the pages of a book,” he was quoted as saying.

He also played a part in their love story, something Meghan reminded him of when they met. “Meg reminded me that had I not introduced her to a mutual friend then she wouldn’t have met Harry. I’m grateful for whatever small part I played.”