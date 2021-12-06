Important things you should know before planning hair transplant

Many people have patchy hair and spot baldness, which can cause some distress and also a drop in self-esteem and confidence. Dr Amrendra Kumar, consultant dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon, and the director of DermaClinix, says hair loss can occur due to a variety of factors ranging from genetics to nutritional deficiencies, and there are a variety of ways to treat it as well, with hair transplant being one method of re-growing hair.

“Hair transplants have a very low risk of failure and practically no side effects when performed by a trained specialist. This technique can help you regain confidence by restoring your appearance,” he says.

ALSO READ | Dermatologist busts six commonly-believed hair fall myths

The doctor shares a few things a patient ought to know; read on.

1. This is surgical: Hair transplantation is a surgical procedure that involves the removal of all follicles and roots from one part of your head and transplanting them to the balding area. Hair from the normal removal site, also known as the (donor site), is then transplanted in the balding or thinning area of the scalp known as the (recipient site). The procedure is non-invasive and takes only a few hours to complete. This method could also be applied to other areas of your body, such as your brows, eyelashes, and even your pubic region.

2. Transplanted and natural hair are treated the same: Once your transplanted hair begins to grow, you can treat it like normal hair. The transplanted hair is the same as natural hair. You can style it however you want. Transplanted hair does not require any special care; it can be washed and treated in the same manner as natural hair.

3. Hair transplantation not a magic wand: Before undergoing hair transplant surgery, it is critical to understand that hair regrowth differs from person-to-person. Your hair transplant surgery result will be determined by the amount of hair in your donor area. Furthermore, having a hair transplant does not guarantee that you will have a head full of dense hair.

4. Is the transplanted hair permanent? More or less yes, it is. The hair that has been transplanted will continue to grow for a very long period of time, probably lifetime. After transplantation, it won’t thin or fall off. You have the option of using the FUT or FUE method. Hair grafts are extracted from the donor area in both methods (part of the scalp not affected with baldness). The BEST (bio enhanced simultaneous transplantation) technique is the most superior technology.

5. Aftercare: The obvious answer is to take your antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medications exactly as prescribed by your doctor. The next thing is to keep your head moist; use a head wash. For the next three weeks following the procedure, you should avoid direct sun exposure, rigorous workout, and swimming. You should also avoid using any chemical products, such as gel or other chemical treatments for at least one month.

6. Medication: The transplanted hair is more or less permanent, no medication is required to retain these hair. It is important to understand that the transplant is done to cover the existing bald patch. Hair loss may still occur among non-transplanted hair in the front of the head. As a result, efforts and treatments must be made to maintain the overall health of the hair.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!