Aamir Khan leaves daughter Ira impressed with his makeup skills; here’s how you can recreate this summer-friendly look

Apart from being an acclaimed actor, Aamir Khan is also a doting father of three – Ira, Azad, and Junaid. Time and again, Ira keeps sharing pictures with the actor on her social media account, giving fans a peek of their endearing bond. And most recently, Aamir turned into a makeup artist for his daughter, leaving her impressed with his skills.

“Guess who did my make-up?” Ira wrote on Instagram, as she shared pictures revealing that Aamir claimed he can do her makeup better than her. “…and he turns out to be right. Who needs YouTube tutorials?” she added.



“Wow Best Dad Ever,” a user commented on Ira’s post. Another wrote: “No more 5 minutes make-up hacks, cause the allrounder this is here, oh he’s a perfectionist (sic).”

If you are looking to recreate this easy-to-do, summer-friendly makeup look, here is a step-by-step process, as shared by celebrity makeup artist Iza Setia.

*Wash your face with cold water.

*Moisturise your skin according to your skin type and use a good SPF Sunscreen.

*Apply a basic sheer foundation or a BB/CC/DD cream.

*Next, use a compact powder over the foundation or BB cream.

*Use a brow definer pencil to shape your eyebrows and use a lip gloss or balm with SPF.

*You can opt for a mascara and a smudged kohl liner. Ira can be seen wearing a sleek black eyeliner over her upper eyelid.

*Spay a hydrating mist and you are good to go!

