Aahana Kumra’s tribute to cricketer Jhulan Goswami receives backlash; here’s why

Ahana's Kumra tribute did not go down well with netizens. (Photo: Aahana Kumra/ Instagram)

Actor Aahana Kumra recently took to Instagram to pay tribute to Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

In a series of pictures shared on Instagram, the actor can be seen dressed up as the cricketer — replete with her uniform and hairstyle. But there was one thing that stood out — her makeup, which was done a few shades darker to match the bowler’s skin tone.

This, of course, did not go down well with netizens who called out the Marzi actor for the same.

Take a look at her post below:

“No, I’m not promoting any film. This is purely a tribute to a woman I admire the most after spending time with her and learning her whole story about her journey, her hardships, and her passion for the sport! @jhulangoswami fondly called Jhulan di by all her teammates is loved and admired by all the members of the Indian women’s cricket team!” she captioned her post.

She added: “This photo series is my tribute to her and hopefully as actresses one day we can all break stereotypes and be the best versions of ourselves by telling the greatest stories!! @jhulangoswami thank you for your story! And I wish and pray the best for you forever!”

People on the internet, however, were not too impressed, and called out Kumra, with one user saying, “What a tribute.. by colouring yourself black”, and another pointing out: “Why don’t we hire actors with similar colour tone”.

One user wrote: "What a shame that you need such makeup to depict that character which is not even looking convincing. In fact, it's ridiculing the person who is a legend".

Goswami, however, came to the actor’s rescue and said: “Great job 👍 keep it up!! 😊🏏”