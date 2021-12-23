A ‘Veri Peri’ Christmas: Home decor ideas inspired by Pantone Colour of the Year

Earlier this month, Pantone announced its colour of the year 2022 — a violet-blue shade called ‘Very Peri’ which is, as described by Pantone, “a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through”. It also said that the colour encompasses “the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time possessing a violet-red undertone, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression.”

While you have seen this colour many a time in your life — it has permeated the fashion world — it is time you discover how you can smartly weave it into your home decor.

Ahead of Christmas, Divyansh Sanklecha and Vipul Pirgal, founders of Curio Casa talk about the “gorgeous and crisp blueish-purple shade” and how you can add the hue to your home space.

“When it comes to incorporating distinct colours into space, our number one suggestion would be to do it by adding small elements in the form of décor items. You will be able to create a spectacular and unique festive space for yourself and your loved ones with just a few easy tips and tricks,” they say.

Read on to find out what they are.

* Adding in vases: Vases are evergreen, hold beautiful flowers and come super-handy for any and every festive occasion. Get yourself a set of a few vases in a mix of colours, something very similar to Veri Peri and something that contrasts it. Fill it with some white blooms and you are sorted.

* A velvet ottoman: Ottomans are an absolute game-changer when it comes to décor. They are adorable, useful and also bring in an element of chic to the space. An ottoman in Veri Peri, by the living sitting area, would instantly draw attention and admiration for your focus on details.

* Adding Christmas ornaments in the shade of Veri Peri: Get yourself an entire pampas grass tree and decorate it with sparklers, festive baubles in the colour. You can fill the entire tree up with ornaments of just Veri Peri shade, and you have yourself a gorgeous and striking Christmas tree, distinct from the traditional tree.

