A step-by-step guide to ace the foxy eyeliner look

Makeup enthusiasts will understand the satisfaction of having aced a trend, especially something that has got to do with the eyes. It is said that eye makeup can make or break your look, and as such, it becomes important to have a clarity as to exactly what it is that you are looking to achieve.

Now, you must have come across the viral foxy-eye trend while scrolling through social media channels or flipping the pages of a magazine. Whatever may be your source, Samir Modi, the founder and managing director at Colorbar Cosmetics says it is “all about manipulating your eye shape for a lifted look, emphasising on the outer corners for a sultry effect. Overall, you get an end result similar to that of a subtle face-lift, but all with makeup.”

How different is it from the winged eyeliner look?

Modi says unlike the winged eyeliner trend, “the straighter tip of the fox-eye helps to achieve a more slanted and almond-shaped look, while a curved wing rounds up the eye to make it appear larger”.

He shares four simple steps to guide you. Read on.

Step 1: Start by taking a brown eyeshadow shade on the smallest size fluffy blending brush and create a line at the crease of your eyelid, while elongating up towards your temples at a 45-degree angle. Blend the edges of the line that you just created, maintain the overall shape and make sure there are no harsh lines.

Step 2: Grab your eyeliner in either a brown or black and make sure it has a superfine tip. Start with the inner corner or your eye and create a ‘V’ shape along the tear duct. Don’t worry about any minor imperfections, you can always take a Q tip, soak makeup remover and touch it up.

Step 3: Now for the outer corner of your eye, you’re going to take your eyeliner and start at the outermost corner of your eyelid and draw a straight low line and pull outward. Make sure the line is close to the lower lash line.

Step 4: You’re now going to draw a line from your lower lash line or waterline and connect it to the line you have already created and then fill in the space. The result is that the angular triangle you create with your liner has its top edge connecting to your eyelid, but the bottom edge connected to the lower lid.

Ways you can enhance your eyeliner

* To enhance the look, you can use concealer or a Q tip soaked in makeup remover to sharpen the edge of your eyeliner.

* Go for a negative space triangle for a feline effect, or simply continue your top lid liner all the way towards the tear duct for a Cleopatra-esque definition.

* Add some single falsies to the outer corner of the lash line, to emphasise the length of the eye and if false lashes aren’t for you, use a mascara that will flare your outer lashes.

