A green funeral for Prince Philip with woollen casket and hybrid hearse?

At 99, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, passed away April 9, after a prolonged period in the hospital, as a result of his failing health. While death came ‘peacefully’ at home in Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth II’s consort will also be given an equally-peaceful and green funeral this coming weekend.

According to reports, the prince’s final send-off will feature an electric Land Rover and a coffin made of wool. The Mirror reports that the funeral will take place April 17, Saturday, with only close family members in attendance, because of the pandemic protocols. The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has already reached the UK to be by his family, and he is reportedly quarantining in his old Frogmore Cottage home, where he used to live with his wife and child until a year ago, before they moved to the US.

The Mirror report also states that Saturday’s service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will bring senior royals together for the first time in about a year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Only 30 guests will be allowed to attend the televised funeral, which will begin when his coffin arrives on a “specially-modified Land Rover that he helped to design”. As is expected those who will attend in person, will be expected to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Per the report, palace officials have already selected a £900 casket made of wool for the funeral, along with the hybrid vehicle — Land Rover Defender 130 Gun Bus, which the Duke of Edinburgh helped create — now modified.

AW Hainsworth, which makes woollen coffins, has previously made the military uniforms worn by Prince William and Prince Harry at their weddings.

ALSO SEE | Prince Philip passes away: Some unseen pictures and anecdotes from his life

In June this year, Prince Philip would have turned 100. Previous reports suggested that he didn’t want anything elaborate for this birthday, and didn’t want any kind of fuss either. It seems, in death, and amid a pandemic, his wishes may be fulfilled.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle