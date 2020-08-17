A DIY pain relief balm to take care of your body aches

If you are in pain, here is a simple DIY pain relief balm that you can make for quick relief. Read on for the step-by-step process. (Source: Pixabay)

This pandemic has been a lesson at staying at home; of using things already available, instead of unnecessarily stepping out and going to the market. Most people have turned towards natural remedies to take care of their many problems. One thing that has plagued people while at home is body pain. Many people have been experiencing soreness and aches, in the absence of regular exercising. If you are in pain, here is a simple DIY pain relief balm that you can make for quick relief. Read on for the step-by-step process.

Things you need

* Natural beeswax

* Coconut oil

* Eucalyptus oil

* Peppermint oil

* Lavender oil

* A small container to store the balm

Method

* Take not more than three teaspoons of beeswax and mix it with four teaspoons of coconut oil. Beeswax is available online.

* Heat them in the microwave so that they mix well together and melt.

* Add a bit of all the essential oils to the mixture, after you have taken it out of the microwave. Stir well so they mix properly.

* Now transfer it to the container and close its lid.

* Wait till it cools down, upon which you can store it in the fridge.

Use

Once it has completely cooled down, it can be used to massage the ache points in the body. Do a patch test first and avoid contact with eyes.

Will you be making it at home this week?

