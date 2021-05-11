Simple tips to take care of dark, pigmented lips

May 11, 2021 5:30:34 pm
We might have a full-fledged routine for our faces but we continue to neglet our lips. Doing so can result in one of the most common issues — pigmentation. Pigmentation is often caused by various reasons such as smoking or continuously licking the lips. As per Healthline, “Darkening of the lips can be the result of hyperpigmentation. This is a typically harmless condition caused by an excess of melanin.”
Dr Jushya Sarin, a dermatologist, recently took to Instagram to share some simple solutions. “One of the most common complaints in my clinical practice is dark lips. We start with eliminating the cause and taking strict sun protection but often this is not enough. Results of in-clinic procedures such as peels, laser therapy, infusion of depigmenting agents are very encouraging,” she captioned her post.
Take a look below.
These are the quick tips she shared:
- Lip balm with SPF 30
- Apply vitamin E on lips
- Exfoliate with a toothbrush twice a week
- Cut down on caffeine
- Use olive or almond oil to remove lipstick
- Don’t lick your lips
- Do not use expired lipsticks
- Quit smoking
- The dermatologist also suggested clinical treatments such as chemical peels, micro-needling to lighten the lips. Know more here
