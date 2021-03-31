Here’s how to choose the right face cleanser for your skin type

The search for the correct face wash can be both elusive and demanding. That is why we have this easy guide to help get your hands on an appropriate face cleanser for your skin. Take a look at the details mentioned by dermatologist Geetika Mittal on Instagram about how choosing the right cleanser is easy.

Further adding she wrote, “The purpose of a cleanser is to remove dirt and particles, so focus on that and leave your serums and oils to do the work of treating your skin.”

Dry skin

Dry skin is characterised by red, irritated skin which is often tight because the protective skin barrier is compromised. Dr Mittal says the best face wash formulation for this skin type is non-foaming and milky texture. It should contain hydrating agents such as hyaluronic acid and aloe vera extract. Always cleanse your face twice a day — post getting up in the morning and before going to sleep.

Combination skin

If you have a combination skin type, you know that your T-zone i.e the forehead and the nose is oily. Whereas, the cheeks are dry. The best face cleanser for you is one that is clear, gentle, and has a gel-like consistency. A face wash with mild chemical exfoliants such as AHAs or BHAs will work best for you. Not only that it should also have ceramides and peptides to keep your skin protected.

Just like dry skin, you should cleanse your face twice a day.

Oily skin

A face wash with a foaming texture is good for your skin type. It must include ingredients like salicylic acid, an AHA or even Benzoyl Peroxide suggests Dr Mittal. While those with an oily skin type have to wash their face twice, at night they have to follow it up with double-cleansing. To know more about what exactly is double cleansing, click here.

