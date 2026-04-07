‘A daily struggle’: Soha Ali Khan opens up about being a ‘jack of all trades’ in a family of achievers, expert weighs in

Soha Ali Khan has carved a niche for herself. From starring in critically acclaimed films like Khoya Khoya Chand to hosting a female-centric podcast, Soha walks her own path despite coming from a legacy family. She recently opened up about what it takes to be an original.

Speaking to Shraddha Sharma, Founder & CEO of YourStory, Soha reflected on how she became a trailblazer and did not let her family’s legacy overshadow her individuality. “To be an original requires some kind of inner strength and fortitude,” she said, adding, “Today’s world is even more challenging because there is a lot of pressure to conform.”

However, despite coming from a family of achievers, Soha shared that she felt no pressure. The daughter of noted veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and the late former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and the sister of Saif Ali Khan, she said that the focus has always been on being happy.

Reflecting on her family, the Rang De Basanti actor shared that it is a daily struggle to be around driven people. “I was not born knowing exactly what I am meant to do. I found that I was one of those people who are good at lots of things—like a jack of all trades, but not necessarily exceptional at one thing,” the 47-year-old actor said.

Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant, Psychiatry, Aakash Healthcare, explains that living up to a surname can be tough. When people are constantly compared to their family members, they might start to feel not good enough. This can make them doubt themselves constantly, even when they are doing well. Over time, it can make them feel really bad about themselves and lose confidence,” she said.

She emphasised that people trying to break free from their family’s legacy often feel pressure to be different, leading to burnout. “Trying to be different all the time can be exhausting. It is not about being different; it is about being true to who you are. When you are being real, you do not have to try hard, Dr Shankar said, adding, “This can be really. Make you feel burned out. Of feeling free, you might feel stuck between trying to meet expectations and trying to be different.”

The key to maintaining one’s originality while not getting affected by external pressures is balance. Dr Shankar highlighted that a family’s legacy can be a starting point, not a limitation. “Your last name might introduce you to people, but it is your choices that define you. Finding out who you are is a journey, and it is something you have to take your time with,” she added.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.