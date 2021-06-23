‘A choice that we make every day’: Shilpa Shetty shares her thoughts on ‘positivity’

If you find yourself too much inside your own head today, maybe this piece of advice will prove to be helpful. (Photo: Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

The state of mind you find yourself in, dictates the quality of your life. As such, it is important to check your thoughts on a regular basis. While keeping a positive outlook towards life is the need of the hour, it is difficult when things look so uncertain in the pandemic. Amid the ongoing health crisis, we can only remain hopeful that things will get better.

Sharing her thoughts on this, actor Shilpa Shetty — whose Instagram profile is peppered with well-meaning posts about life, health, and fitness — wrote that the one thing she has learnt “from the ups and downs of life is that positivity has to be a choice that we make every day”.

The actor penned her thoughts on the ongoing health crisis next to a photograph of herself performing a yoga asana. “This is true especially when we are at our lowest. A positive mindset and attitude can lead us halfway through a battle to victory. Never give in to negative thoughts or people’s perceptions of yourself,” she wrote.

Shetty had previously revealed that many people in her family had tested Covid-positive, including her daughter Samisha, son Viaan, her husband, her mother, and her in-laws. As such everybody had to isolate, making it difficult for her to stay away from her loved ones.

“Keep doing what you need to do, give it your best, and have faith in what is to unfold and yourself,” she urged in her recent post.

The actor concluded by writing, “Even if it doesn’t go your way temporarily, you will see things shaping up in unexpected ways in the future; because in life… EVERYTHING HAPPENS FOR THE BEST 🤗🌈✨”

If you find yourself too much inside your own head today, maybe this piece of advice will prove to be helpful. Shetty had earlier shared a message with her followers, reminding them to “be gentle with yourself”.

