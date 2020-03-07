90% of men and women are biased against women, finds UN study

The study found that there were no countries in the world with gender equality. (Source: Getty Images) The study found that there were no countries in the world with gender equality. (Source: Getty Images)

Ahead of International Women’s Day 2020, a global UN report revealed that nearly 90 per cent of men and women hold some form of bias against women. The results are part of the Gender Social Norms Index (GSNI) released by United Nations Development Programme that measures how social beliefs affect gender equality. And it was found that people’s gendered beliefs do impact women’s rights and equality.

According to GSNI, nearly half of the world’s population believe it is men who make better leaders. About 40 per cent of people believe that men make better business executives. The total number of female heads of government is actually lower than what it was five years ago, down to 10 from 15 in 2014, as per the study.

Again, about 50 per cent of men believed they had more right to a job than women. Half of the world’s men and women also felt that men make better political leaders.

The study found that there were no countries in the world with gender equality. Surprisingly, 28 per cent of men and women feel men are justified in beating their wives.

UNDP stated in an accompanying report Tackling Social Norms, “Gender disparities are a persistent form of inequality in every country. Despite remarkable progress in some areas, no country in the world -rich or poor – has achieved gender equality.”

“We have come a long way in recent decades to ensure that women have the same access to life’s basic needs as men. We have reached parity in primary school enrollment and reduced maternal mortality by 45 percent since the year 1990,” added Pedro Conceicao, head, UNDP’s Human Development Report Office.

“But gender gaps are still all too obvious in other areas, particularly those that challenge power relations and are most influential in actually achieving true equality. Today, the fight about gender equality is a story of bias and prejudices,” Conceicao further said.

