These 7 museums across the world will challenge your idea of design

From Metropol Parasol to ArtScience Museum, here’s a compilation of 7 beautiful museums across the world. (Source: Pixabay) From Metropol Parasol to ArtScience Museum, here’s a compilation of 7 beautiful museums across the world. (Source: Pixabay)

Designing a museum maybe easy, but designing a museum that stops you in your tracks is an architectural challenge. Right from dome-shaped buildings on water to asymmetrically shaped architecture with beautiful gardens, let’s take a look at seven beautiful museums across the world.

Metropol Parasol

A wooden structure located in Seville, Spain, Metropol Parasol was designed by the German architect Jürgen Mayer and completed in April 2011. With dimensions of 150 by 70 metres and a height of 26 metres, this one claims to be the largest wooden structure in the world.

Metropol Parasol. (Source: Pixabay) Metropol Parasol. (Source: Pixabay)

Osaka Maritime Museum

The Osaka Maritime Museum was a maritime museum in Osaka, Japan that was designed by architect Paul Andreu with engineering design by Arup and Tohata. The museum was built on reclaimed land in the Bay of Osaka and cost billions.

Osaka Maritime Museum. (Source: Getty Images) Osaka Maritime Museum. (Source: Getty Images)

National Museum of American Indian

The National Museum of the American Indian, which has a distinctive curvilinear form was designed by the design team of GBQC and Douglas Cardinal, Ltd, who took care of the conceptual work. It was further developed by Jones, House, and Sakiestewa.

National Museum of American Indian. (Getty Images) National Museum of American Indian. (Getty Images)

Milwaukee Art Museum

The Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) is an art museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, whose collection contains almost 25,000 works of art and is one of the largest museums in the United States.

Milwaukee Art Museum. (Source: Pixabay) Milwaukee Art Museum. (Source: Pixabay)

Salvador Dali Museum

Salvador Dali Museum is an art museum in St. Petersburg, Florida, the United States of America, which contains works of painter Salvador Dali. This museum houses the largest collection of Dalí’s works outside Europe.

Salvador Dali Museum. (Source: Pixabay) Salvador Dali Museum. (Source: Pixabay)

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth is a museum of post-World War II art in Fort Worth. The museum, which dates back to 1892 was rebuilt and opened for public in 2002. It was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. (Source: Pixabay) Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. (Source: Pixabay)

Art Gallery of Alberta

The Art Gallery of Alberta is a public art gallery located in Alberta, Canada that was originally designed in 1968 as a Brutalist building by Don Bittorf. The museum, later on, underwent a renovation designed by Randall Stout Architects and reopened to the public on January 2010.

Art Gallery of Alberta. (Source: Pixabay) Art Gallery of Alberta. (Source: Pixabay)

ArtScience Museum

ArtScience Museum located in Marina Bay Sands in Singapore was opened in February 2011 by Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. It is the world’s first ArtScience museum that mostly hosts touring exhibitions curated by other museums. The architecture is said to be a form reminiscent of a lotus flower and was designed by Moshe Safdie.

ArtScience Museum. (Source: Getty Images) ArtScience Museum. (Source: Getty Images)

