Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

5th Echoes of Earth music festival to promote sustainability, circular lifestyle

The fifth edition of the one-of-its-kind music festival will be held on December 3-4 at Embassy Riding School with inventive stages created from upcycled material, the organisers have announced

The festival will see participation of some of the leading musical talents (@echoesofearthfestival/Instagram)

With over 40 local and international music artists, the “India’s greenest music festival“, ‘Echoes of Earth’, is set to return in December after a long gap of two years with a message of mindfulness, sustainability and an alternate, circular lifestyle.

The fifth edition of the one-of-its-kind music festival will be held on December 3-4 at Embassy Riding School with inventive stages created from upcycled material, the organisers have announced.

 

This year’s theme is ‘Circle of Life’ and the platform will be bringing together stories of wildlife and nature conservation from five diverse ecosystems of India — the Himalayas, the deserts, the forests, coastlines, grasslands, freshwater and urban — through music and art.

The festival will see participation of some of the leading musical talents including ‘The Yussef Dayes Experience’, ‘Kerala Dust’, ‘Dauwd’, ‘Henry Saiz & Band’, as well as local acts in the Indian music community such as Anyasa, Hanumankind, Easy Wanderlings, T.ill Apes and more.

 

“Sustainability has been a tool that has been instrumental in shaping the vision for the festival. Over the last 6 years, the festival has significantly decreased its carbon footprint through initiatives such as solar-powered stages, no plastic zones, sapling drives and responsible waste disposal and reduction systems,” Roshan Netalkar, festival director, said in a statement.

He added that this year’s festival will move towards “regeneration, conservation, circular economy and how they can be used to build lifestyle events for the future”.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 05:30:05 pm
