Five zodiac signs that win every argument: Is yours on the list?

Along with your knowledge and confidence levels, did you know that your zodiac sign also plays a key role in determining whether you would win (or lose) an argument? In professional life, confidence emanates from the command one has over their work domain while in personal life it is more about pulling everything together and then framing an argument. According to astrologer and face reader Pandit Jagannath Guruji, these five zodiac signs are among the most confident and are likely to win any argument that comes their way.

Check out if your sun sign features on the list:

Sagittarius

Sagittarians put in a lot of hard work in whatever they pursue, and at the same time, they also believe in smart working. They might be scared of downfall, but it does not deter them from doing their work with utmost precision and dedication, leading to successful completion of all tasks. This attribute acts as a confidence booster, which, when combined with their logical outlook and approach, gives them all the skills required to win an argument. Their capability to stand on their own gives them the edge.

Capricorn

Capricorn natives are believed to be extremely hard-working and goal-oriented people. They do due diligence when it comes to professional as well as their personal relations. Thanks to their hard and smart work, they are capable of achieving anything. It is said that Capricorns are born to be bosses, and there can be no definite winner of any argument than the bosses themselves, for anyone would easily and voluntarily succumb to them.

Gemini

Gemini, intellect turns you on more than anything else. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Gemini, intellect turns you on more than anything else. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

A popular attribute of Gemini natives is that they get extremely confused when issues get complicated and allow time to play the healer. However, this does not deter them from being among the zodiac signs that are most likely to win an argument. They are aware that they have a lot of backbiters, hence they do not let go of any chance to beat others in an argument.

ALSO READ | Most compatible zodiac signs: Discover your ideal partner

Scorpio

Reputation is something that Scorpios are very particular about, and losing any argument would be a dent in the same. They are good at facing any kind of challenge and there is hardly any better challenge than getting in an argument. Also, they are too hard to impress as only work and no play is the mantra to turn them in your favour.

Leo

The phrase used most used to describe a Leo native is ‘bold and beautiful’. They never hesitate in going all out to achieve desired results, and the same stands true when it comes to arguments. Their unfazed belief in self makes them a proficient speaker as well as a logical interjector, which is a sure shot formula to rule any argument.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle