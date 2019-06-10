5 ways to undo hair damage in this summer heat

Extreme heat and the relentless loo can play havoc with your hair. If you are constantly trying new things – be it applying OTC products liberally on your hair or using homemade remedies – addressing specific problems like hair damage, dryness, tangles or split ends can be tricky. Most people would agree that it is usually hard to figure out what active ingredients might work for your hair.

But what if we tell you that there are tried-and-tested methods that are guaranteed to get you results. Samay Dutta, Director of Noir luxury blow bar, recommends these few changes that you should adopt to get a healthy, silky mane.

Deep clean your hair

Deep cleaning your hair is a must. Shampoo, conditioners and even water can make your hair look lifeless, cause split ends, and weaken the texture. Use a decent clarifying shampoo to get rid of product buildup and hard water roughness. Try it twice a week with sulphate free products.

Protect your hair from sun damage

Sun damage is one of the biggest perpetrators of hair damage, rough hair, and weak ends. If you are not guarding your hair against the harmful UV rays, now is the time to start. Use a UV protective shampoo and conditioner first and then, use an intense hydrating mask to help your hair avoid further damage. Try covering your hair with a scarf or a cap when out in the sun for better results.

Give yourself a hot oil treatment

Hot oil treatments are best to infuse some shine and moisture into your dull hair. You can apply your favourite hair oil, preferably coconut oil to clean, towel-dried hair. Remember to heat the oil and leave it for 10-15 minutes. Rinse out with cool water and shampoo for best results.

Trim your split ends frequently

Trimming your hair is the key to brighter and smoother hair. Book an appointment after every 2 months for regular trims. Your stylist can simply “dust” the ends to keep your hair well, strong and unfrayed. Also, to avoid split ends in the first place, pamper your hair with revitalising shampoos, conditioners and masks.