5 smart work-from-home décor ideas

February 18, 2022 9:40:28 pm
The Covid-19 pandemic has shown us the practicality of working from home. With lockdowns enforced all across the world to contain the dreaded infection, office-goers switched to remote working, and haven’t looked back since.
As such, when you end up spending so much time at home, do you often wonder if you can make it more work-from-home friendly? If the answer to that question is a ‘yes’, then you are in for the perfect weekend treat we’ve curated five smart, WFH décor ideas that will ensure you don’t get bored with your surroundings.
Whether you need a complete overhaul or a few tweaks, read this list to start re-decorating.
Add a pop of colour to your wall
Whether you choose a wall to paint on or cover it with a wallpaper of choice, one of the easiest ways to make a room look new is to have a fresh coat of paint on it. You can play with different colours and textures to give the room a more lived-in, comfortable look.
A minimalist workstation
If you’re one of those who have been working remotely and have set up a home office — this one’s for you. If your office space seems too cluttered, consider having a minimalist workspace with only essentials around that you need to complete your work.
Let the light in
A bright, sunny workspace is bound to put you in a better mood, and make you more efficient at work. If your home office or workspace gets a lot of natural light, consider installing floor to ceiling windows or sliding screen doors. Keep it upholstered with light and dark coloured curtains for a comfortable appearance.
Embrace greenery
Whether or not you have a green thumb, taking care of houseplants is easy if you choose the right ones! For your next décor refresh, consider adding low-maintenance plants such as snake plants, succulents or bamboo for good luck to your home.
Add smart-furniture to your home
If you’re considering adding new furniture to your home, keep in mind that you may have to work remotely for the unforeseeable future. Hence, choose furniture that is cost-efficient, durable and versatile. A drawer rack that can double as a table, a bed with storage, a wardrobe with hidden chambers are all easy ways in which you can save space in your house.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-