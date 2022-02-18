5 smart work-from-home décor ideas

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown us the practicality of working from home. With lockdowns enforced all across the world to contain the dreaded infection, office-goers switched to remote working, and haven’t looked back since.

As such, when you end up spending so much time at home, do you often wonder if you can make it more work-from-home friendly? If the answer to that question is a ‘yes’, then you are in for the perfect weekend treat we’ve curated five smart, WFH décor ideas that will ensure you don’t get bored with your surroundings.

Whether you need a complete overhaul or a few tweaks, read this list to start re-decorating.

Add a pop of colour to your wall

Choose from a range of colours and patterns. (Representative photo/Pexels) Choose from a range of colours and patterns. (Representative photo/Pexels)

Whether you choose a wall to paint on or cover it with a wallpaper of choice, one of the easiest ways to make a room look new is to have a fresh coat of paint on it. You can play with different colours and textures to give the room a more lived-in, comfortable look.

A minimalist workstation

De-clutter as much as possible. (Representative image/Pexels) De-clutter as much as possible. (Representative image/Pexels)

If you’re one of those who have been working remotely and have set up a home office — this one’s for you. If your office space seems too cluttered, consider having a minimalist workspace with only essentials around that you need to complete your work.

Let the light in

Begin your day with loads of natural sunlight. (Representative image/Pexels) Begin your day with loads of natural sunlight. (Representative image/Pexels)

A bright, sunny workspace is bound to put you in a better mood, and make you more efficient at work. If your home office or workspace gets a lot of natural light, consider installing floor to ceiling windows or sliding screen doors. Keep it upholstered with light and dark coloured curtains for a comfortable appearance.

Embrace greenery

Whether or not you have a green thumb, taking care of houseplants is easy if you choose the right ones! For your next décor refresh, consider adding low-maintenance plants such as snake plants, succulents or bamboo for good luck to your home.

ALSO READ | Five ways to make your home feel more luxurious

Add smart-furniture to your home

If you’re considering adding new furniture to your home, keep in mind that you may have to work remotely for the unforeseeable future. Hence, choose furniture that is cost-efficient, durable and versatile. A drawer rack that can double as a table, a bed with storage, a wardrobe with hidden chambers are all easy ways in which you can save space in your house.

