5 simple kitchen hacks to make your life easier

Spending time in the kitchen, testing recipes and making food for loved ones is one of life’s greatest pleasures. However, cooking, storing or prepping can sometimes be a little tedious, especially if you can’t figure out your way around a kitchen.

Whether you are a culinary veteran or a newbie trying to gather their way around the kitchen, there are a few easy ways to get things going to save you a ton of time and energy.

Read on to find out 5 simple and easy kitchen hacks that will definitely come to your rescue.

Hang things up

If you have a small kitchen, space-saving tactics will be a game changer. Spatulas or ladles etc, can all be securely hung on a row of hooks or hangers depending on your preference. Similarly, shelves fitted on the wall can safely hold small jars of spices, tea or condiments and can be easily reached when needed.

Store your fruits smartly

Thoroughly wash, dry and store your fruits in the refrigerator. For fruits like bananas, to prevent quick ripening, you can wrap the ends with cellophane to stop the release of ethylene gas. Conversely, if you want your bananas to ripen quickly, throw them in a paper bag overnight.

Don’t struggle with eggshells

Whether you’re baking a cake, making a sunny side up or a plate of fluffy, scrambled eggs, getting a piece of eggshell in the mixture can be frustrating. If it happens, just wet your hands and gently pick up the eggshell. The water on your fingers will prevent any sticking.

Freeze your freshly-made chutneys

Indian households usually feature a range of freshly made sauces or chutneys to accompany meals. Ranging from the humble green chutney that is made with herbs such as coriander, mint, ginger, garlic, salt and a dash of lemon to various others, these condiments can be frozen in ice trays for easy use. You can also puree tomato and store it in a similar way to directly add to curries or soups.

Grate cheese this way

If you love a cheesy meal, then you must be familiar with how messy cheese grating can be. Cheese particles usually get stuck to the grater, making it extremely difficult to remove. To avoid this from happening, you can brush the surface of the grater with some oil before you begin grating. If you forget to do that, cut a small piece of potato and grate that through the grater. It will ensure that all the cheese particles are removed, making washing-up an easy affair.

