Planning to hang out with your pet? Here are some pet friendly eateries in India

Pet-friendly cafes also provide several services to feed and pamper your pets. (Source: File Photo) Pet-friendly cafes also provide several services to feed and pamper your pets. (Source: File Photo)

Hyderabad recently inaugurated India’s first park for its visitors with paws. The park meant for dogs was constructed in the city by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and promises to deliver everything from playing areas to pampering sessions for our furry friends.

Even if we want to, it is not really possible for many of us to go all the way to Hyderabad to plan a play-date with our four-pawed friends in the pet-friendly park, right? So we have put together a list of some pet-friendly eateries across different cities in India – you can check if your city has found a place on the list.

Mutt Hutt – The Dog Cafe, Mumbai

The tagline of this cafe that reads, “Even humans are allowed”. That pretty much speaks for itself. From Petathons and carnivals to stand-up comedy shows for the parents of the pets, Mutt Hutt looks the canines and their humans really well.

Location: 228/1 Diamond Nagar, Mumbai 400006, Krishanaraj Society, Walkeshwar, Malabar Hill, Mumbai

Puppychino Cafe, New Delhi

“We’re like any other cafe, except we entertain and celebrate our furry companions!” reads the description of the Puppychino cafe in Delhi. The cafe offers several services for dogs which include Borkery that is a bakery for dogs, Paw Spa, that is a spa for the doggies among others.

Location: 119, Shahpur Jat, Siri Fort, New Delhi

Love Room Cafe, Kolkata

This is Kolkata’s first pet-friendly cafe that houses nine doggies of its own along with cats. Visitors can also take their own pets along with them. It serves a special menu for the pets which includes something that caught our eye – doggy beer.

Location: 36 Tollygunge Circular Road, above Bank of Baroda, near Mahabirtalla, Kolkata.

Crimson Chakra, Chennai

A fine dining pet-friendly restaurant, Crimson Chakra serves food for both the pet and pet parents. Visitors are recommended to call and reserve their tables for convenience.

Location: 13, First Crescent Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, Chennai

TherPUP Dog Cafe, Bengaluru

The most magical place in the city, TherPUP cafe houses 11 dogs in total. The description of the cafe on their official website reads, “We started with one simple mission – providing an endless love of dogs to everyone deprived of it and a bigger family to dog owners.” So for all the dog lovers out there, this is the place you can certainly count on.

Location: Abhayadhama Rd, White Rose Layout, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

So, which one will you visit first?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd