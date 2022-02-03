5 easy organising hacks for a neat and tidy home

Having a neat and tidy home is one of the most joyful feelings. A safe, clean and comforting space is of utmost importance to lead a productive life, as it is rightly said — ‘cleanliness is next to godliness!’

As such, we have curated a list of organising hacks, which will make sure that your house is the cleanest on the block! Don’t believe us? Take a look at the suggestions below:

Repurpose an old drawer

Don’t throw out your old drawers yet! (Representative image/Pexels) Don’t throw out your old drawers yet! (Representative image/Pexels)

If you are running out of storage space in your bedroom, you might actually find a solution in an old, unused drawer. A drawer made of wood, metal or steel can be easily refurbished to hold a number of assorted items in an organised way and kept under your bed, behind the wardrobe or simply propped up on a small table.

Hangers are your best friend

Hangers can be used in a variety of ways. (Representative image/Pexels) Hangers can be used in a variety of ways. (Representative image/Pexels)

Add them to your closet in multiples to save a large amount of space and avoid excessive folding on a regular basis. Hangers in your wardrobe will also ensure you don’t not miss out on outfits just because you couldn’t spot in all that clutter. Hangers are also a great way to colour-coordinate your wardrobe, and make sure that choosing the right outfit is a piece of cake!

Cable organisers

As we become increasingly dependent on technology, and work from home continues in 2022, cable organisers are the need of the hour. We are all familiar with the sight of cables and wires hanging around the room, near electronic appliances. With the help of these handy objects, you can hide away all the clutter and come home to a tidy environment.

Closet dividers

Keep your closet as neatly as possible with this hack. (Representative image/Pexels) Keep your closet as neatly as possible with this hack. (Representative image/Pexels)

Closet dividers are a godsend for people who like to plan their outfits ahead of time. If you are routinely pressed for time, closet dividers will change your life. It’s helpful to segregate clothing items by fabric, material, style etc., in order to get the best out of your wardrobe.

Skincare/makeup storage boxes with separate spaces

Having your skincare and make-up organised is one of the most satisfying feelings ever! However, the shape, size and containers of these products vary making it difficult to organise them. To combat this concern and ensure that moisturizers don’t get mixed up with your setting spray, we recommend storage boxes with individual cabinets, so that you can neatly stack your products as per convenience.

