Wednesday, July 06, 2022

5 micronutrients that are essential for healthy, glowing skin

"Whatever we eat shows up on our skin, and in order to stay healthy and fit , we need to have balanced healthy food," dietitian Manpreet wrote on Instagram

July 6, 2022 8:50:27 pm
The expert lists some important micronutrients, which are crucial for healthy and glowing skin. (Representative Image: Pexels)

What we eat shows on our face. As such, while nutritious foods are likely to be beneficial for the skin, eating junk and processed food may lead to a dull skin and even breakouts.

“You are what you eat,” said dietitian Manpreet in an Instagram post. “In order to stay fit and healthy, we need to have balanced and healthy meals,” she added.

The expert then went on to share 5 important micronutrients which are crucial for healthy skin.

 

Vitamin E

It is a good source of antioxidants, and has anti-inflammatory properties. Vitamin E helps to lock moisture and promote collagen production. It is one of the most potent nutrients for epidermis health. Foods rich in vitamin E include almonds, peanuts, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, she shared.

Vitamin A

According to the nutritionist, vitamin A is also a good source of antioxidants and fights free radicals. It decreases inflammation, promotes growth of new skin cells and protects skin from damage. So, it is crucial for repairing skin. Carrots, pumpkin, mangoes, and dark green leafy vegetables contain vitamin A.

Vitamin C

This vitamin is loaded with antioxidants, which helps in neutralising free radicals in the body. It helps rejuvenate the skin. Lemon, orange, amla, bell peppers and guava are a good source of vitamin C.

Zinc

The deficiency of zinc makes our pores get easily irritated by bacteria and become red. It helps in protecting skin from UV radiations. Good source of zinc includes mushrooms, pumpkin seeds, chickpeas, and cashews.

Selenium

It is crucial for skin health. Selenium protects skin from the UV radiations and keeps the skin firm and supple.

