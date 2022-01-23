Check out these five makeup must-haves for an easy everyday look

If you’re a working professional, college student or just someone who enjoys experimenting with makeup, creating an easy routine is the ultimate goal. Gone are the days when a face full of makeup was the norm — 2022 is the year of clean, glowy makeup that mimics the natural state of your skin.

As such, if you are looking for an easy guide to buying the bare-essential makeup products for regular use, read all about the five essentials that you should definitely keep in your makeup box!

Feathered brows and glow-y skin are in! (Representative image/Pexels) Feathered brows and glow-y skin are in! (Representative image/Pexels)

BB cream or a light foundation

A BB cream, otherwise known as a ‘beauty balm’ is the perfect product to replace foundation on a regular basis. It provides sheer to light coverage once applied to the face and is the absolute best surface to create a soft ‘no make-up’ look. BB creams are also way more affordable than foundations and thus, will be the perfect addition to your makeup game!

Eyeliner

An eyeliner can make or break your make-up look at any given time! The perfect eye liner enhances and defines your eyes, making you look like a makeup expert. Nowadays, liners are available in a variety of shapes and sizes such as pencils, liquid eyeliners, waterproof eyeliners, eyeliner brushes, gen eyeliners, etc. While most shy away from learning how to do a graceful cat-eye or a more dramatic winged liner, it’s a skill that won’t take long to master.

An angled brow brush

While 2021 may have given us a peek into ‘clean beauty’, 2022 is the year of soft, diffused eye makeup trends — and the brows have definitely not gone unnoticed. Defined, healthy brows, with just a touch of feathery gel on them is possibly one of the biggest markers of a ‘clean look’ that has gone viral on social media platforms. An angled brow brush will help you achieve this and much more. For some celebrity inspiration take a look at Zendaya, Zoe Kravitz or Bella Hadid!

Mascara

The perfect make-up addition for all beauties who want to keep it a little low-key, mascaras are the ultimate way to draw attention to your eyes. It can instantly lift the eye area without doing too much, emphasising on the natural beauty of your lashes. It gives a defined look and will look great even on days when you want to step out with just a pat of lip balm and sunscreen.

Lipstick or lip tint

A bright pop of colour on the lips is always beautiful. There are many who would like the nourishing benefits of a light tint or a lip balm to get through the day. Lipsticks or lip tints with moisturising ingredients such as jojoba oil, vitamin E, etc., do a great job at protecting your lips as well as providing a touch of natural sheen to your makeup look. Always subtle and refreshing, a light lipstick or a lip tint is bound to be one of those products that you constantly reach for.

