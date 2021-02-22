Five major spring makeup ideas to look forward to this season

Which look would you like to try? (Photos: Kajal Aggarwal, Athiya Shety, Yami Gautam/ Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

Spring is finally here! The sun is out and flowers are in full bloom, making everything seem cheerful and bright. If you want a makeup look that matches the spring mood, then look no further.

Today, we have some effortless makeup cues straight from your favourite celebrities to get you started.

Don’t forget to tell us which one you like the most.

Almost-smokey eye look for the win

Spring is all about soft looks. But, if you want a touch of glam without going overboard, then there is nothing like the almost-smokey eye look. Take a cue from Yami Gautam who opted for brightened inner corners and a soft brown diffusion at the ends.

Say hi to glistening skin

Let your skin do all the talking this year. Go for a glowing base and pack on some lip gloss for that plump and dewy effect. Make sure to only powder the areas where there are high chances of creasing, such as your eyelids and laughing lines, to make sure the look lasts longer.

Colour up your face

First things first, we must admit that this is our favourite look at the moment. It screams spring and there is no way we would have missed this one out. If you plan to recreate the same, just make sure to keep the rest of the look subtle if you focus on the eyes.

Let it be peachy

If you are someone who likes to keep it muted, then the sheer peach makeup is perfect for you. All you need to do is just dab on some peach lipstick on your eyelids, cheeks and lips. Complete the look with mascara and you will have a peachy look just like Athiya Shetty in no time!

Kiss the rainbow

Invest in a colourful eyeshadow palette this year. Like Kritika Kamra, don’t opt for an all-out monotone look, instead pair two colours which belong to the same family.

