5 interior design rules to add a dash of vibrancy to your home this summer

Summertime is the season to be bold and fun. It is one of the best times to make a few changes so that the summer sun brightens up your abode. After all, home is where your heart is, right? The trick is to not go overboard. If you want to spruce up your home with a few changes, follow these simple rules as suggested by Parushni Aggarwal Gupta, founder and creative director at Studio Creo.

Mix and match

A mix and match pattern combines a variety of designs that complement each other to give a lively look to your home. To get the most out of this design philosophy, follow the 80/20 rule. Pick your predominant design theme and let that cover 80 per cent of your room. Other styles should play more of a background role and make up the 20 per cent.

Floral rugs

A combination of bright blues, greens, and whites under your feet will provide a base that is certain to illuminate the rest of your home. A rug with bold floral elements would work the best in a room with a modern design outlook. If you have bold coloured or patterned walls, adding such a rug will tie the theme of the walls and the floor together, giving your home a wholesome look.

Add summer vibes with curtains

Curtains are the perfect item to add some style to your home. Swapping faded curtains with vibrant coloured ones can make a major aesthetic impact on your space. You can also play around with the style and texture to master that summer look. It is important to keep in mind that due to sunlight, the fabrics fade over time. If the room in question gets a lot of light, it’s best to avoid bright colours as they tend to fade faster. Linen, silk, faux silk and velvet are recommended.

Interior vertical moss garden

People are increasingly shifting towards vertical gardens instead of fussy alternatives. They are maintenance-free, environment friendly, and an easy way to give that green look to your home. The green aesthetic and natural aroma of vertical moss gardens from Benetti MOSS, for example, adorns the walls of many homes today.

Floral wallpapers

If you don’t want a dash of paint everywhere, trendy wallpapers are the way to go. Flowers or floral designs can trigger happy thoughts and pleasant disposition. From daffodils, purple lilacs, pink cherry blossoms, red poppies to blue spring flowers and so much more, floral wallpapers give a fresh and vibrant look to any room.