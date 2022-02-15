5 home décor ideas that will transform any space

You may not be a home décor enthusiast, but you will probably agree when we say that sprucing up your space is never a bad idea. And worry not, re-doing your home doesn’t have to be extravagant and tedious — sometimes, all it needs is a fresh perspective and the zeal to do something creative.

As such, if you’re looking for unique and affordable ways to re-decorate your home, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve curated 5 special ways in which you can instantly transform your home.

Take a look at the suggestions below:

Create a reading nook

If you love books and perk up at the thought of spending a quiet afternoon at home with your favourite novel – this option is for you. You don’t need to have a designated reading space in your home to create one; pick any corner that is convenient and set up a comfortable chair, a string of fairy lights or a reading lamp, fresh flowers or incense, and a plush cushion to keep you comfortable.

Add a dash of greenery to your rooms

House plants can spruce up any drab room in your home! If you’re looking to add natural elements or a touch of greenery to your home, begin by adding small, easy-to-maintain plants such as bamboo, aloe vera, or money plant. They can be kept in aesthetically pleasing containers ranging from bamboo to ceramic and can instantly elevate a space.

Give your walls some love

While repainting your entire home will need months of planning and expenditure, there are other ways to subtly freshen up your walls. Add a painting or framed photographs to an otherwise drab wall and watch it come alive. Additionally, you can choose a particular wall in a room and give it a bright or soothing coat of paint, depending on your preference. You can choose from a myriad range of wallpapers as well.

Experiment with lights

While the light fixtures in your home don’t need to be entirely replaced, consider adding other options to your repertoire, as lights are one of the easiest ways to transform a room. From a strategically placed lamp, statement pieces, subtle ceiling lights to smart lights, find an option that accommodates your needs.

Switch your furniture around

If you have never experimented with how your furniture looks placed in other parts of your home — now is the right time to find out! Re-arranging furniture is an extremely inexpensive way to freshen up your space. For easy reference, you can begin by moving small pieces of furniture like a chair, table, or box of drawers to a different place, and see if you like it!

