5 easy ways to add a touch of greenery to your home

Whether you’re a home décor enthusiast or just someone with a green thumb, adding a touch of greenery to your home is possibly one of the best decisions you can ever make.

Soothing on the eyes and a great addition to houses, houseplants are nothing to be afraid of – you don’t need to be a gardening whiz to take care of them.

As such, we have curated five easy ways in which you can add more green to your abode and win the hearts of all those who visit. Take a look below:

Say hello to ‘plant shelves’

Here’s how you can design a plant shelf. (Representative photo/Pexels) Here’s how you can design a plant shelf. (Representative photo/Pexels)

We all arrange books and other objects on shelves on the wall, so why not plants? Keeping small plants on a well-placed shelf in your house is going to give it a distinct look without you having to worry about moving furniture or other objects for space.

Creepers are a handy addition

Wall creepers make for a lovely addition to your home, as they require minimum upkeep. They can be added to balconies, kitchen gardens, or even a room in your house that gets lots of sunlight.

Opt for leaves, branches, rather than freshly cut flowers

Choose freshly trimmed leaves and stems, and keep them arranged aesthetically in clear containers to give your home a fresh look. It’s a wonderful and effective way to liven up a space. Here’s how you can do it yourself:

Succulents

You can choose amid a wide variety of succulents. (Representative photo/Pexels) You can choose amid a wide variety of succulents. (Representative photo/Pexels)

Succulents are perfect for those who want the gorgeousness of houseplants minus the upkeep. Available in a variety of shapes and sizes, some of them also flower into a myriad of colours. Choose ones in cute ceramic pots to add a pop of colour to your space.

Create a herb garden

Not only an easy way to ensure that you never run out of fresh herbs, having an herb garden is also one of the best examples of farm to table eating. A mindful activity, creating a herb garden will save you from hours of cleaning, chopping and storing them.

