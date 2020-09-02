5 beauty reels from Hina Khan’s Instagram to beat midweek blues

Which look would you liek to recreate? (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

A look at Hina Khan’s Instagram page and you instantly come to know about her love for beauty and fashion. Each of her posts has something to offer, right from how to style a sharara to sporting glittery eyes or even recreating the ‘no-makeup’ look with minimal products. And if you have already been a fan of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor’s beauty game, check out these 5 reels we found on her social media page. They will not only make your day but also inspire you to try the same!

Yellow-winged eyeliner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Aug 28, 2020 at 3:56am PDT

Looking for makeup ideas that will go well with your face mask? Look no further. Hina’s sharp yellow liner with a hint of pink eyeshadow is what you need. In fact, Bhumi Pednekar also shared a makeup look that is perfect for days you step out wearing a mask. (Check it out here)

Pink monochromatic look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Jul 26, 2020 at 5:32am PDT

On days you don’t want to make an effort yet look presentable, there’s nothing like the monochromatic makeup look. It is easy to recreate, and all you need is a pigmented lip shade which will double up as an eyeshadow and blush!

Easy red lips

View this post on Instagram My Red lip secret #FeelKaroReelKaro A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Aug 16, 2020 at 2:01am PDT This 30 second reel shows

This 30-second video shows the actor with a red lip shade which she shares has been created using 3 different tones of red lipstick. If you don’t have one in your vanity, it is time you buy one. Here’s a guide to help you select the perfect lip shade as per your skin tone.

Smokey glittery eyes

View this post on Instagram Ye kaali kaali Aankhen #FeelKaroReelKaro A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Aug 13, 2020 at 11:53am PDT

We all love smokey black or brown eyes, but Hina’s video shows how you can take it multiple notches higher by adding a hint of glitter not only to your lids but also to your lips!

Glossy lips

View this post on Instagram #FeelKaroReelKaro A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Jul 10, 2020 at 5:40am PDT

In this fun video, the actor sports a liner with a generous dose of highlighter. The look is pulled together with sheer pink gloss and we love how the overall look turned out!

