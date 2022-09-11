Sunday Zodiac: These are the four signs you must have at your party to make it more exciting

While some people like to spend time at home, others love to party with friends. Zodiac signs can influence this and dictate whether or not a person is a party lover. There are mainly four zodiac signs that particularly love clubbing and socialising. Astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji has listed their traits here; read on.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, as a zodiac sign, is one of the most enthusiastic souls on the wheel. Sagittarius can be the life of a party as they may often go wild. They can get carried away and are careless sometimes. Also, they can drink like a fish.

Gemini

This zodiac sign loves to socialise and enjoy. They are likely to be super-talkative and can literally talk to any person. Their spirits are always high as they are sharp and clever. If you want any sort of gossip, go stand next to a Gemini, because they have a ‘loose’ tongue. They get carried away and they start gossiping without even realising who they are talking to.

Aries

Aries are party animals and you may find them taking up dares in a game of truth-or-dare. The catch with this zodiac sign is that they can also be very blunt, argumentative and brash. Aries can also be party-killers if they do not control themselves.

Leo

Leos are fun people you might want to invite to your party. You can, however, expect them to become the centre of attention. Leos love partying and they may even engage in drinking games or other activities that draw attention. Don’t be surprised if you see them leaving with, or getting intimate with someone at the party. If not, they will definitely make some flirty moves and exchange numbers!

