Expert shares effective tips for healthy hair

We all wish to have healthy, long, and lustrous hair; and to achieve this we apply numerous products, masks, and packs. But before applying cosmetic products, one must understand their hair type and find out if they may be suffering from any hair-related issues — from hair loss, and slow growth, to premature greying.

Also, did you know that much like a balanced diet is paramount to overall health, the inclusion of certain foods can help manage hair problems, too? Nmami Agarwal, a nutritionist, shared some such foods that will help keep your hair woes at bay.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nmami (@nmamiagarwal)

For those suffering from hair loss, the expert suggested including almonds, walnuts, and eggs in the diet.

Those who have less or thin hair can amla, curry leaves, and fenugreek seeds in their foods. These help boost hair growth.

Also Read | Ayurvedic expert shares tips to take care of your hair naturally

For premature greying, Nmami suggested including vitamin B12 and B vitamins, and ashwagandha. She also emphasised correct eating habits to improve the quality and texture of hair.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!