Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Expert shares effective tips for healthy hair

Nmami Agarwal, a nutritionist, shared some foods that will help keep your hair woes at bay.

From hair loss to growth-related problems, we may face a myriad of problems. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

We all wish to have healthy, long, and lustrous hair; and to achieve this we apply numerous products, masks, and packs. But before applying cosmetic products, one must understand their hair type and find out if they may be suffering from any hair-related issues —  from hair loss, and slow growth, to premature greying.

Also, did you know that much like a balanced diet is paramount to overall health, the inclusion of certain foods can help manage hair problems, too? Nmami Agarwal, a nutritionist, shared some such foods that will help keep your hair woes at bay.

For those suffering from hair loss, the expert suggested including almonds, walnuts, and eggs in the diet.

Those who have less or thin hair can amla, curry leaves, and fenugreek seeds in their foods. These help boost hair growth.

For premature greying, Nmami suggested including vitamin B12 and B vitamins, and ashwagandha. She also emphasised correct eating habits to improve the quality and texture of hair.

