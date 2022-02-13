Three simple ways to take better care of your hair

Haircare is a journey, it takes effort, dedication and consistency. Healthy, luxurious mane requires more than a clean diet and exercise. Are you looking to revamp your usual hair care routine?

We understand not everyone has the time for a complicated, time-consuming routine. However, there are certain ways through which you can start an effective routine and reap the benefits. Read on to find out more.

Even while shampooing, treat your hair gently.

Listen to your hair

Marketing gimmicks and advertising ensure that you have a wide array of products at disposal, but is buying all of them a good idea? Absolutely not, as your hair only needs a few products and a dedicated routine. Hair quality is also largely dependent on genetic and hormonal factors; topical application of products alone may not give you the best results. If you think you have serious concerns related to hair and scalp, visit your dermatologist before investing in new products. Remember everyone’s hair is different, and what worked for an influencer, may not work in the same way for you.

Treat your hair with gentle products

While your hair already goes through a lot of damage every day with sun exposure, heat styling, colour, etc., it only makes sense that a major part of your routine must deal with protection and recovery. Before heat styling, always ensure that you apply a heat protectant cream or a nourishing serum to protect the strands. Wash your hair with a gentle shampoo and conditioner and make sure to air-dry it once a while. Moisturising hair masks and a warm oil massage can also do wonders for your mane; be careful not to use products or ingredients that could react with your scalp. Also, replace your hair ties with scrunchies.

Use a satin pillowcase

For those who suffer from hair loss, using a satin pillowcase may do wonders. Since satin is a soft material, sleeping at night won’t damage your hair strands, as opposed to normal cotton, rayon or mixed poly fabrics. A small-but-highly-effective change, sleeping on a satin pillow cover can help with hair fall and ensure that you get a luxurious night of sleep as well.

