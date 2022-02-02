Three places in your house you’re probably forgetting to clean

Regular home care involves a certain amount of organising and a whole lot of dusting: a chore many may be averse to. However, even with regular cleaning, there may be certain spots that you probably are missing out on.

As the world reports a significant increase in the number of Omicron infections, cleanliness is of paramount importance. We have curated the 3 most common places in your home that may need cleaning. Take a look below:

Doorknobs, handles, switches

Some of the most touched surfaces in a household, you may need to reconsider how you clean doorknobs, door handles, window handles, light and other switches, as dust, grime and bacteria can flourish there. Sanitise them with disinfectant wipes or an anti-bacterial solution. You can also use spray bottles for easier application. UNICEF recommended “a disinfectant product containing alcohol (of around 70 per cent) or bleach.” Vinegar and other natural products are not recommended.

In and around laundry baskets

Dirty or used clothes can be a source of uncleanliness and a breeding ground for bacteria. Consider disinfecting your laundry bag on a regular basis to avoid any contamination on clothes. A few other similar measures include removing your shoes when you step inside your home and changing into clean clothes after being in crowded places.

Kitchen sink

You may think that you are already cleaning your kitchen sink enough— but there’s always an extra mile that you can go, which will keep your sink sparkling clean. With food particles, both raw and cooked, or those behind after washing dishes, the kitchen sink is a breeding ground for bacteria if left unchecked. However, cleaning it once a day with a solution of bleach and water and pouring that down the pipe is a surefire way of cleaning it. You can use a surface disinfectant to rinse the sink along with a dedicated, grooved brush with hard bristles to ensure a thorough clean, every time!

