Beat the summer heat with these effective ayurvedic tips

Coriander seeds soaked in water overnight and consumed the next day can reduce body heat. (Source: Pixabay)

Summers can cause dehydration, sunburns, and various seasonal troubles, including digestive disorders. While there are various medicines available to treat the same, ayurveda helps combat body and mind disorders by ascribing healthy practices like meditation, yoga, dietary regulation, and body massage.

As such, this ancient holistic healing system can also help keep summer troubles at bay in a natural way.

Recently, ayurveda practitioner Niti Sheth took to Instagram to share three ayurvedic tips to stay ‘cool’. Take a look at what she suggested below:

* Walking on the grass barefoot first thing in the morning. The cold dew helps to really draw the heat out of your body, and being in nature is one of the best cooling and calming remedies for a healthy body and mind.

* Lightly crush 1 teaspoon coriander seeds, add to a glass and fill with 1 cup water. Keep this covered and let it steep overnight. Drink it first thing in the morning (after straining the seeds out), or one can steep it for a few hours during the day, then strain and drink.

* Favour whites, lighter colours, cotton, and linen in your wardrobe. The natural and breathable nature of the material helps air circulation, keeping you cool this summer!

How do you manage to stay cool?

